When horses give us a scare

We got rain. I don’t think any of us had the slightest clue what it was at first. Truth be told, the first drop I felt I thought it was one of the barn swallows from the shop hitting me with its stellar aim.
The storm moved in nicely. There was just a little bit of lightening, no hail, and around 1.5 inches later, hardly a wash. The Boss Man called it a $950K rain, not for sure why he decreased the value $50K from the last decent rain we got so long ago that I can’t remember when it was, but I guess I’ll go with it.
The big excitement this week was with the pony. I’m well aware he is a horse, but I have always called them ponies, just like we’ve always called ATVs “bikes.” I pulled into the yard and found him straddling a seven-stranded barb wire fence. I have no clue what he did, but he had wires on both the inside and outside of his legs.
I ran to the shop, got fencing supplies, and called the Boss Man and intern to come help. I haltered Chico and he did not move a muscle the entire time, even with the other geldings and mare running around and being dumb. The Boss Man showed up and the only time he budged was a tiny flinch every time we would cut another wire. Somehow, he ended up walking away with a couple minor scratches and a tiny abrasion on a heel.
I haven’t felt that lucky and grateful in a very, very long time. The funny part of all of it was I had actually renewed and upped his insurance the day prior. I’m glad it wasn’t needed.
I remember being asked on my recent trip when I started riding. Like most ranch kids, it was something so ingrained from day one, I can’t really remember. There is a story of the parents working cattle down at the corrals. I had somehow taken the Boss Man’s horse over to the fence and climbed up on him. I was riding him around when they spotted me. I had to be 2 or 3 at the time.
I headed out to round up pastures for the first time around 4, and evidently I was strong headed enough that I separated from the others to go to my “own side” of the pasture. All I remember is that it was over in what we called the Cooper Meadow, and I almost fell off as the horse, whose name was Fudge, jumped up a bank. I bounced behind the saddle and had to crawl back in.
Fudge was the perfect kid’s horse. He was a hand me down from the Boss Man after they had got into a wreck. He would take care of me like none other – from the time when my cinch had loosened and he didn’t move to the time he held himself up until I was out of the way before he fell all the way down on a crap pile at the feedlot.
For as great as Fudge was about almost everything, he hated water. That came to a head one day when crossing some runoff water from where a ditch was being pumped out.
I was riding with my uncle who was on a sorrel he called Butch. We were finished moving cattle for the day and were heading back to the road to either catch a trailer or ride home. The only thing between us and the gate was a little runoff stream about 3 feet wide and around 4 inches deep. I tried everything to get that stubborn cayuse across. Finally, my uncle decided to take the reins, dallied them on his saddle horn and said “grab and hang on tight.” I’m still not for sure to this day why he didn’t just have me walk across, but I guess??
Next thing I know he took off across the stream. My horse followed along and jumped over the stream like he was an Olympic jumper. I hit the front for the saddle horn, plopped up on his neck and ended there on the underside of his neck with my arms and legs wrapped around in a death grip, like a monkey at the zoo. But, I didn’t fall off.
There have been a lot of similar pony stories over the years, some good, some bad.
There is no doubt in my mind that life is a little better with them around, even when they can stress you out.
