When horses give us a scare

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We got rain. I don’t think any of us had the slightest clue what it was at first. Truth be told, the first drop I felt I thought it was one of the barn swallows from the shop hitting me with its stellar aim.

The storm moved in nicely. There was just a little bit of lightening, no hail, and around 1.5 inches later, hardly a wash. The Boss Man called it a $950K rain, not for sure why he decreased the value $50K from the last decent rain we got so long ago that I can’t remember when it was, but I guess I’ll go with it.

The big excitement this week was with the pony. I’m well aware he is a horse, but I have always called them ponies, just like we’ve always called ATVs “bikes.” I pulled into the yard and found him straddling a seven-stranded barb wire fence. I have no clue what he did, but he had wires on both the inside and outside of his legs.

I ran to the shop, got fencing supplies, and called the Boss Man and intern to come help. I haltered Chico and he did not move a muscle the entire time, even with the other geldings and mare running around and being dumb. The Boss Man showed up and the only time he budged was a tiny flinch every time we would cut another wire. Somehow, he ended up walking away with a couple minor scratches and a tiny abrasion on a heel.

I haven’t felt that lucky and grateful in a very, very long time. The funny part of all of it was I had actually renewed and upped his insurance the day prior. I’m glad it wasn’t needed.

I remember being asked on my recent trip when I started riding. Like most ranch kids, it was something so ingrained from day one, I can’t really remember. There is a story of the parents working cattle down at the corrals. I had somehow taken the Boss Man’s horse over to the fence and climbed up on him. I was riding him around when they spotted me. I had to be 2 or 3 at the time.