Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. I want to take a quick second and pat myself on the back here, as no smoke alarms went off on Thanksgiving Day in my house.
I did pull a tri-tip out of the Flying Diamond Beef trailer to give it a go. For those unfamiliar with a tri, the cut comes from the bottom sirloin. There’s some disagreement as to where the name originated, but the cut is believed to have been developed in California in the 1950s. Tris weigh around 3-5 pounds and have a fat layer on one side that can be trimmed off or left on to enhance the flavoring.
I had purchased a smoker a couple of years ago for the Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife for a Christmas present, so that’s how we cooked it. I seasoned the tri with steak seasoning, salt and pepper and smoked it at 225 degrees to around 125-130 internal temperature. Once it reached the temp, I seared it in more butter than I have used in the last three months. I let it rest for 15 minutes and served it to the critics.
The verdict is that the Boss Man decided he wants a repeat performance for Christmas Dinner instead of the usual purchased prime rib.
Now I feel like I should put a disclaimer here that I am not a cook. But once in a while even I can get a little lucky. I also included some twice-baked potato casserole thingy, some sweet potatoes with maple syrup thingy, and some cornbread. The Boss Man’s Wife brought down some rabbit food and dessert and it was a pretty great feast.
I’ve was bogged down in paperwork most of last week, as I had an appointment with my accountant. Those of you in agriculture probably understand when I describe this as the “being told how much money you didn’t make while seeing how much more money you need to spend” meeting.
I dread these meetings. The preparation for them makes me cranky. Sitting in an office makes me cranky. My posture is horrible and I almost need assistance to get back out of the office chair. Then to top it off, my accountant is as “by the book” as they come. That means I usually have a lot of explaining to do. To make it even a little more entertaining for everyone, we dated for over two years, so I can get a little feisty. But, at least I feel confident when I walk out that my books are going to be just fine.
The four legged holy terror and I have been doing a lot of driving this week, heading back and forth between the Home Place and cornstalks. The cows are all adjusting to stalks just fine, and we have had minimal issues so far.
The biggest issue has been the rolling tumbleweeds that are so large this year that they are pushing over the electric fence and popping insulators. Fortunately, the cows are pros at the corn stalk thing and don’t test their luck with stepping over to explore other areas. I thought about offering tumbleweeds for sale after I remembered seeing something once online about how people were using them to decorate for Christmas. I’d even offer a “pick your own” plan.
Speaking of Christmas, the abode is in full Christmas mode. It took almost a whole Sunday to string up Christmas lights that no one is going to see except the drones. I’m all about white and blue lights for some reason except this year I’m seriously considering adding a 15-foot blowup Rudolph. My accountant may develop a headache with that one!