If you were on social media this last week, I am sure that you saw that it was National Daughter’s Day Sept. 25. Hundreds of my social media friends were flooding all the different social media channels with pictures of their daughters and all the great characteristics about them – sweet, loyal, loving and the apple of their eye. You get the point. Some of these daughters I know well, and I deemed it probably was not very appropriate to #fakenews the post. I asked the Boss Man on the Monday following the event if he was aware that there was a National Daughter’s Day? His response was that he had seen the posts – most notably the meme that I had posted that said since no one tagged me in a post, that I had two words “nursing home.”
Considering I was procrastinating on writing an article I decided to get the Boss Man involved this week. I started to do a little research on National Daughter’s Day and found out that there is a better event coming up Oct. 6, called National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day. I of course am ecstatic with this idea, so I headed out of the shop office and informed the Boss Man. Of course, his response was “there should be a National Transfer Money to your Dad Day.”
OK, probably true. So I headed back into the office to come up with a Plan B. After brainstorming a bit, I head back out and asked the Boss Man if he would have posted on social media about National Daughter’s Day, what he would have said. His response: “I’m still stuck on this Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day.” I gave up shortly after.
There is no doubt that I am a very fortunate individual. I get asked time after time if would I have done anything different with my life. While there are certain things I would definitely have come at in a different way, one of the things that I will never regret is spending time with my parents.
The Boss Man and I were watching a couple of semis unload at the background lot on Friday evening. Afterward we went to start the feedlot pivot, and I realized once again that if I needed to change out a gear box or a belt on the diesel engine, that I would be lacking. There never seems to be enough hours in the day to teach everything that needs to be taught.
So, this is what my word of advice to all of you out there that have daughters: Teach. All it takes is a little bit of time to share your wisdom and knowledge with your daughters, and it is amazing what can happen.
I hear more and more from my generation and younger that often say that they would have stayed on their operations to take over, but they were never given the opportunity. They may have been asked to drive the grain cart and then sent home. They may have been asked to help cook the meals for the harvest crew and then given the rest of the day off. They may have never been taught how to change a tire, read a dipstick or jumpstart a battery. Why?
When I was younger, summer was mostly about work. I never played sports in the summer, attended dance class, or pretty much controlled my parents’ schedule. One of the things that I did do, for whatever reason they allowed me to range judge. I had attended a 4-H camp when I was 8 where they taught plant identification, and I was intrigued. Shortly after, our 4-H club started a range judging team that consisted of me and three siblings from another family. We competed multiple times a year, almost always against high school teams, and we would place consistently. There is probably no greater thing that I did growing up that I continue to utilize daily than range management.
For the last I don’t know how many years in September I’ve spoken to the second year Nebraska LEAD class at Chadron State College. This year with everything going on it was postponed, of course, but the question I ask is how many parents are having their kids participate in things that relate to their industry. How many are range judging? Livestock judging? If we want to have that next generation to come back and take over the operation, are we setting them up the best possible way?
I decided to approach the Boss Man once again about this daughter thing. I rephrased the question to ask “What is one ranch job that you would prefer me to do over anyone else?” His reply: “There’s a lot of them, but definitely anything to do with the cattle.”
I tell you what, I’ll take it, and I will never forget that he said it.