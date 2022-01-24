Work clothes, fast food stir strong opinions

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s been such an odd year not getting ready for February and March calving. I will say it’s kind of a relief, as there seems to be a lot of other projects on the list that need to get accomplished. One of the projects that keeps popping up is the tack room.

The tack room needs some serious help. Last year we worked on making it bigger by tearing down a wall between the tack room and what use to be a vet room. The vet room hadn’t been used in decades, or I should say it had been used as nothing more than a mouse habitat.

The room is about perfect size now, but of course the challenge is trying to figure out what we want to do with it. I’ve worked on some ideas the last couple of months, but with the pricing of everything from lumber to metal, it’s requiring some creativity.

I like to blame it on pricing, but the truth probably is that if I made a decision, that would mean that I’d have to start working on it. The couple big things I know that I want at this time is insulation, a bench, better lighting, and it to be as mouse-proof as it can be. I’m a firm believer that nothing can be 100% mouse proof, really. Those buggers will find their way into anything and everything.

The big, “exciting” news this last week was that Carhartt would maintain its corporate policy of requiring its 5,500 workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I’ve struggled with this some. The first thing is the response on social media.