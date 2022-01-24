Work clothes, fast food stir strong opinions

It’s been such an odd year not getting ready for February and March calving. I will say it’s kind of a relief, as there seems to be a lot of other projects on the list that need to get accomplished. One of the projects that keeps popping up is the tack room.
The tack room needs some serious help. Last year we worked on making it bigger by tearing down a wall between the tack room and what use to be a vet room. The vet room hadn’t been used in decades, or I should say it had been used as nothing more than a mouse habitat.
The room is about perfect size now, but of course the challenge is trying to figure out what we want to do with it. I’ve worked on some ideas the last couple of months, but with the pricing of everything from lumber to metal, it’s requiring some creativity.
I like to blame it on pricing, but the truth probably is that if I made a decision, that would mean that I’d have to start working on it. The couple big things I know that I want at this time is insulation, a bench, better lighting, and it to be as mouse-proof as it can be. I’m a firm believer that nothing can be 100% mouse proof, really. Those buggers will find their way into anything and everything.
The big, “exciting” news this last week was that Carhartt would maintain its corporate policy of requiring its 5,500 workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. I’ve struggled with this some. The first thing is the response on social media.
There have been those that have decided to boycott Carhartt – whether it be throwing their Carhartt in the trash or making a big show of burning their Carhartt clothes. I’m sorry, but I’ve always been a little confused as to the burning of things. The money has already been spent to purchase the clothing, so instead of burning perfectly good attire, why don’t you donate it to a local homeless shelter or church?
The second part I’ve struggled with is the mandate. I feel that a company has the right to choose what it requires, just like I feel that people have a right to choose whether they want to work for a company or not. It does not matter whether it’s a paid job or even a volunteer position if you can’t “Ride for the Brand” or don’t want to. This may be harsh, but almost every business I pass has a “help wanted” sign.
This is such a touchy topic anymore. I can see it from every side. I see the companies that have employees that have mistreated COVID policy. I also see those companies that want people to have individual rights.
Even on the ranch, it has become an issue. I’ve had a time or two that I’ve thought about mandating a vaccine for employees. Does it prevent people from getting sick? From what I’ve seen personally no it does not, but I have seen that the ones that are vaccinated have less down time. For businesses that are already struggling with workers and supply chain issues, this could be a valid enough reason for them. I still believe in individual rights, but I can see the challenges when it comes down to economics.
We have become a country that seems to have an opinion on everything, and if someone doesn’t agree with the same opinion that we have, you are wrong. While Carhartt has made its decision on vaccine mandates at this point, what concerns me more about the agriculture attire company is that this last year they partnered with Chipotle. Now, this may sound like a noble cause because the profits from this co-branded collection will be donated to organizations focused on supporting young farmers. I have a big problem with this because Chipotle has had this “holier than thou” attitude toward U.S. agriculture. Chipotle loves to place ads suggesting that U.S. agriculture is doing it wrong and that they know better than those who have been working and living on the land for years.
With all of that being said, it’s important to remember that at the end of the day we can absolutely have an opinion, but make sure that we are continuing to tell the importance of agriculture and what we are doing to help not only the environment, but to feed the world.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.