Just when everything is going well...

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Did you ever have one of those days when everything was going well? Maybe too good, and you just kept waiting for the other shoe to drop?

Yeah, today was that day for me. Up until 4:00 this afternoon, this was a banner day.

This morning started out early. I had been worried about finding straw for sheep bedding for the winter and finally had located some. The young man I bought it from is still in school, and I needed to pick it up early or late. I knew we would be starting harvest, so early suited me much better.

I left in the dark and fully expected something to go wrong, a blown tire, mechanical failure or a deer that just had to cross the road. The trip up and back went amazingly well, including some really good help to load the straw.

I guess I should mention that on the way out I did come across a cow and three calves in the road. Already running late, I called back to Jennifer, who was nearly ready for work but quickly changed, ran the cows back in and got ready again. On the way back, I fully expected those cows and many more to be out. I was kind of surprised to find them all in the pasture, and I located the hole quickly and patched it. My day was still on schedule and still going smoothly, but I had that feeling.

I unloaded my straw, by myself. I did note that I had gotten incredibly out of shape; unloading a few straw bales should not have winded me or caused as much sweat as it did. However, I did get it unloaded, and I did not throw my back out or pull a muscle. I did not know what I thought was going to go wrong, but I just had this suspicion that a monkey wrench was about to be thrown into my good day.

This was the day I had planned to start harvest. To be honest, that was probably the source of my dread. The first day of anything, and especially harvest, never goes smoothly.

I went to the field and cut a sample of soybeans. While I knew they were dry enough, I thought maybe this is going to be my snag, my snafu. Nope, they were plenty dry enough for harvest and it was time to get running. I went home and traded out my pickup for the grain truck. While I was filling it with fuel, it occurred to me that I had not tried the hoist. There would be my Achilles heel, the one thing I forgot to do, the speed bump in the road to harvest.

The hoist worked perfectly; I drove to the field with that nagging feeling that something was about to happen. The combine started, and I started into the field. Conditions were perfect, the beans were rolling in, I was starting to relax but I still had that nagging feeling of impending doom.

The afternoon rolled on and the harvest could not have gone smoother. Soon I found myself enjoying the day. The cares and worries started to melt away. This was going to be a good harvest; the beans were better than I expected. Notice I said better and not good.

I was unloading my second load into the truck when my landlord / truck driver stopped in. It was such a good day that I had even dumped in the middle of the truck instead of off to one side or the other. I have to admit that I have a bit of a problem with my hand-eye coordination, and the auger and truck are just an extension of that. But I was two for two with no piles on the ground.

When Kent asked me how it was going, I made the fatal mistake of telling him how well it was going and how smoothly harvest was starting out. Yes, I dropped my guard.

I needed just a little bit more to fill out the load, and I headed back to the field like a conquering general. Things were going well, up until I decided to make one more pass and then top the truck off. I had even started to speculate how much I was going to get done and how it was more than I thought I would get done.

Then I smelled something. Was that hot rubber or was it something else? That little bit of doubt crept back into my brain.

Then, all of the sudden the header stopped, and I heard the flap of a broken belt. Yes, that was hot rubber and now I even knew the source.

I limped back to the truck, topped it off and got out to inspect the damage. It did not take too long to determine it was more than we wanted to tackle and could not be fixed before dark.

Tomorrow will be a new day, and I know that I should believe in the power of positive thinking. But let’s face it, if you have been in agriculture for any length of time, you have the same thoughts when things are going too well.