Let 2021 be the reason for 2020

This year has definitely been one of change.
I started out the year in some of the worst pain I’ve ever known, with suspicions that I had been having a daily heart attack, for four long months. After some trips to the hospital, I finally got a doctor to declare my gallbladder bunk (something I’ve pretty much known for a few years now) and recommend it get evicted. Which it did, just before COVID-19 quarantine began (for the first time).
Fast forward a few months and we were back in the hospital, with our youngest this time. Baby couldn’t sleep, cried all the time, scratched and dug her ears bloody. She got ear tubes, and was just about as cranky coming out of her 15-minute, super easy, barely-an-inconvenience procedure as I was after getting an organ sliced out of my chest. Anesthesia is underrated for its ability to make you feel wretched when it wears off.
Fast forward a few more months and we were back in the hospital again. This time it was my husband, with all of the fun side effects of a stomach ulcer. I could blame the stress of COVID, but I think it was really just having a baby who hasn’t slept more than three or four hours at a time for 14 months solid. Any maybe all of the coffee and NSAID coping mechanisms. Who knows …
2020 has been hard on everyone, but I feel like I definitely got a large slice of the misery pie this year. I always have to remind myself of what Mom says, “Everything happens for a reason.” And though I doubted her when I was younger, I fully believe in that mantra today.
For one, I have no more heartburn. Ever. Knock on wood, but for the first time in nearly a decade, I can drink hot brewed coffee without feeling like I’m dying a little bit. Not that I do very much, because I’m a cold brew snob now, but options feel nice. And the baby-turned-toddler is sleeping … better … ish. At least there’s no more ear infections.
The ulcer, that’s an ongoing battle. But it’s significantly better than the alternative. And I’m sure there’s a reason forthcoming — like, maybe he’ll decide he needs to eat more vegetables. Either way, I trust in karma to know what it’s doing.
In this year of significant and constant ups and downs, I’ve got yet another big life change coming — I’m closing out 2020 by saying goodbye to the Midwest Messenger.
As I move onto a new, exciting opportunity for my career, here at the end of 2020, I’ve been reflecting on what my time at the Messenger has meant to me.
As a writer first and foremost, I must say that it’s been a delight for me to tell your stories throughout the past four and a half years, and I thank everyone who has given me the time to learn from and about you during our interviews. The joy that others express while talking about their passions in life has always given me great inspiration, and I hope I’ve molded that into captivating features that have done the depth of your life stories justice.
It’s been a rewarding challenge to take on agrijournalism — something I didn’t really envision for myself. I’ve learned a tremendous amount about the industry and yet it’s still only scratched the surface. But throughout all of the interviews — from farmers and ranchers reminiscing about old family photos and the farm life that’s “just in the blood,” to breaking down the complex science of nanobubbles and new vaccines — this work has ignited my own passion for agriculture. I’m eager to continue my agvocacy as I move forward on my personal and professional life paths.
Since this will be my final column, I’d also like to express my sincere appreciation for my boss, Janelle, and my coworkers past and present, who do their best to keep the Messenger thriving. Thanks for the laughs and friendships, and letting me be a part of a great team of people.
And lastly, thanks for all of the encouragement and appreciation along the way, from readers and coworkers alike. I loved every letter and email I received. It’s always great to be acknowledged, but even better to know that one’s work made a difference to someone, somewhere.
I can’t stand hearing the phrase “in these trying times” anymore, but in 2020, encouragement and appreciation seem to sometimes be the last bastion against mental defeat.
Let’s hope 2021 will bring us a brighter future, full of encouragement and appreciation for all.
Katy Moore is a Kansas native and the daughter of a farmer and a cowgirl. A professional journalist since 2008, she is editor of Midwest Messenger and its subsidiary agriculture publications, covering Nebraska, Kansas, western Iowa, northeastern Colorado, and southeastern South Dakota. She can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.
Midwest Messenger Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger.