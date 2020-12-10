Let 2021 be the reason for 2020

This year has definitely been one of change.

I started out the year in some of the worst pain I’ve ever known, with suspicions that I had been having a daily heart attack, for four long months. After some trips to the hospital, I finally got a doctor to declare my gallbladder bunk (something I’ve pretty much known for a few years now) and recommend it get evicted. Which it did, just before COVID-19 quarantine began (for the first time).

Fast forward a few months and we were back in the hospital, with our youngest this time. Baby couldn’t sleep, cried all the time, scratched and dug her ears bloody. She got ear tubes, and was just about as cranky coming out of her 15-minute, super easy, barely-an-inconvenience procedure as I was after getting an organ sliced out of my chest. Anesthesia is underrated for its ability to make you feel wretched when it wears off.

Fast forward a few more months and we were back in the hospital again. This time it was my husband, with all of the fun side effects of a stomach ulcer. I could blame the stress of COVID, but I think it was really just having a baby who hasn’t slept more than three or four hours at a time for 14 months solid. Any maybe all of the coffee and NSAID coping mechanisms. Who knows …

2020 has been hard on everyone, but I feel like I definitely got a large slice of the misery pie this year. I always have to remind myself of what Mom says, “Everything happens for a reason.” And though I doubted her when I was younger, I fully believe in that mantra today.