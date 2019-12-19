What’s my name again?
I’ve been kind of quiet the past year.
You might have noticed that I gained a new title at the Messenger not-so-recently. More recently than that, though, I was fighting the good fight — for life, liberty and the pursuit of once again putting on my own shoes.
Yep, you know it — I had another baby.
And while daughter No. 3 was welcomed into the world on Sept. 4, I ghosted my desk a short time before that — mentally, at least. When they say having babies is for the young, they’re serious. As an old-young person, who gave birth to my last kid at almost 35, I’ve got my “Preach, sister!” face on right now, and my hands are all the way up.
When I look at my sweet little baby, who looks so much like her older sisters, I feel equal parts sorrow that she’s my last sweet little baby to kiss and cuddle, and equal parts crazy-eyed-and-shrieky “You tried to KILL ME, didn’t you?!”
The sleep deprivation with baby No. 3 is real. There were times during my maternity leave when I was just sure that while the dog was sleeping on the couch, he slipped into a parallel dimension that only I could see. And I 100% believe in extraterrestrial lifeforms now, too. Don’t ask why. … It’s probably nothing. (Paranoid glance)
When it was time for me to return to work, my husband stepped in like the gallant knight he always is, to rescue my deep-fat fried brain. He’s been staying up with the little gremlin every night, just so I can handle my long drive and 40 hours of being in an office after three months of sitting in my (extremely comfortable) pajamas in the rocker, watching “Frozen” 1.2 million times with my 2-year-old. I didn’t mind too much — the way she sings, “Let goooo! Let GOOOO!” in her cute baby voice tugs at my heart in a huge way.
So now we’ve got three kids. Three GIRLS. Outnumbered. Outgunned. One of them is already a teenager and she’s only just turned 7.
I’m in way over my head — which is, by the way, still feeling like mushy goop on a regular basis.
Let’s not ignore the timing in all of this, either. The baby was born in September — on our wedding anniversary. The toddler, October — on Halloween. My oldest, Nov. 25 — always very close to, if not on the day of Thanksgiving.
Christmas and I aren’t on very good terms right now. Christmas thinks I have suspect motives, and I think Christmas needs to give me some space or I’ll choke it.
I didn’t even decorate for Halloween this year. My all-time favorite holiday, and I didn’t have the energy to put out one creepy thing I own. I was feeding a baby and changing a million diapers, struggling to stay awake and running around the room trying to keep the 2-year-old from eating detritus off the floor and practicing acrobatics on the dinner table. Always. Always these things.
Christmas is over here doing a great impression of Droopy the dog, moping “Well, you’re not doing that all day long anymore so maybe you could just …” and I’m all, “Shut UP, CHRISTMAS!!!” and glaring at it like it’s being a straight-up Karen.
Maybe I’ll have the energy output required for holiday decorating next year. Probably.
… Possibly.
Eh … we’ll see.
It’s not all sleepless nights and mommy brain, though. There’s a lot of running to be the first to hug me when I get home from work now. The evening dance parties have a great participation rate, too. My middle child loves censored Post Malone, so that’s a thing. And the baby has a smile that could just destroy the galaxy with a sizzling hot beam of ray-dorable. I don’t even mind her upchucking on me all the time. She’s too cute.
I try to lean into the hardships of parenting at this point. Haphazard acceptance. Because I’d be dumb if I thought it was going to get easier. Parents laugh at comments like that — if you’ve ever said that to a parent, they laughed at you after you were gone.
But it is fun. They are worth the exhaustion. And like I always tell my husband when he’s looking at me like I sprouted horns, wings and executed a half gainer off the back of the rocker to choke him with a bunch of used binkies, I’d do it all over again, or my name isn’t Karen!
Wait. What?
Awww crap.
Katy Moore is a Kansas native and the daughter of a farmer and a cowgirl. A professional journalist since 2008, she is editor of Midwest Messenger and its subsidiary agriculture publications, covering Nebraska, Kansas, western Iowa, northeastern Colorado, and southeastern South Dakota. She can be reached at katy.moore@lee.net.
