Looking at the bigger picture

It’s finally starting to feel a little like fall in the air-it’s definitely my favorite time of the year. I will make a clarification here and just let it be known that I’m not a pumpkin spice person. I appreciate pumpkin, especially in the soup or pie form but that is the extent of the pumpkin love.

Speaking of pumpkin, Swiss Sandra loved her first experience with pumpkin pie, and we may have overindulged. I may have also used it as a full meal one evening-but we won’t tell anyone about that. It was a great way to end her ranch visit.

The two of us headed to Denver on Thursday evening to play tourist as she flew out late Friday night. We even made it to most of a Rockies game, which is definitely no comparison to a Husker football game but it still worked in a crunch. I may have had to make the airport drop off almost quick enough to be rude as I couldn’t stop tearing up.

I started doing some serious thinking and reflecting on the way home. The Boss Man and I have been getting a lot of enjoyment the last couple of years dealing with interns. We have been blessed with so many great kids that have become part of the family and it gets tougher and tougher to see them leave.

I used to think that there were so many different ways to have a purpose in life and the biggest challenge was going to be finding a way to carry out whatever purpose I found. Feeding the world is a great purpose and one I can wholly get behind, but what good is that if it stops with me?

The last year I’ve been trying to look at things from a bigger picture point of view. I can advertise our ranch and all the great things we are doing, or I can look at the bigger picture and try to represent the industry. It’s changing my mentality from a ‘me’ to a ‘we.’

What good is it if my ranch survives but others don’t? What good is it if I’m not standing up to activists not on my behalf but on behalf of all of us? What good is it if I don’t teach the next generation how great of a lifestyle we have and that we are doing everything we can to ensure the land and livestock are better than when we acquired them?

When I returned home from dropping yet another intern off for the next big thing in their life, I told the Boss Man that I love what we are doing. We are giving kids the ability to not only think for themselves and think on their own, but instill a confidence that is tough to find nowadays. Whether these kids go into an ag field or not, at least they have a better understanding of it and will be the first to correct if something wrong is said about our industry.

Walking around Denver with two girls in their 20s on Friday, one international and one not familiar with ranch life, I was approached by a person to sign a petition. The person had a Humane Society of the United States shirt on. If you are not familiar with HSUS, they are not the local humane societies but instead a national lobby group that is determined to end all animal agriculture. Less than 5 percent of their budget goes to actually helping animals.

The petition was for puppy mills, and while I dislike the thought of puppy mills, I also know how HSUS thinks and have great issues with their practices, methods, and definitions.

The person gave her spiel, and was holding the petition out to us to sign. I listened politely, then informed the lady that I was a rancher, and HSUS continues to try and shut my business and operation down even though we have been feeding the world for over 130 years. The look on both girls that were with me was priceless, and as we politely walked away-the petition person still at a loss for words- I hoped it was one more lesson that they learned and could remember for years to come.

Moral of the story- never quit learning, and never quit taking the time to educate others as it can be so rewarding on so many levels.