It was a year of epic proportions. Many parts of the Plains states and Upper Midwest were hit with historic and devastating floods and weather conditions. It seems like we have been saying that a lot more often and that may be the new normal as our climate conditions continue to change.
This year, some of the worst of the worst flooding was right here in Nebraska. And when disasters hit close to home, we all feel it.
I was very proud of the way Nebraska communities stepped up to help our fellow neighbors.
The Midwest Messenger put together our Rising Above campaign in an effort to draw awareness to the flooding hitting Nebraska and share that information throughout the entire Midwest and nationally. The Midwest Messenger is part of a family of ag publications that covers the entire Midwest. With our sister publications, we brought attention to the impact of the floods and also created a fundraiser to assist our neighbors in their recovery process.
The Rising Above fundraiser generated over $20,000 in small donations from many readers and business partners across the Midwest. In today’s world, there are many worthy causes vying for your generosity. For us to see such support, it is very humbling and we are thankful for your help.
Over the past couple months, we have been reaching out to farmers impacted by the floods and asking them to apply for financial assistance. Our goal was to help as many as we could with incremental financial assistance, in hopes that it might make some impact on their recovery process.
We received 37 applications for donations, and we are happy to announce that all of them are receiving some financial assistance. Of course, we wish we could offer all of them more help. These donations don’t even begin to cover all the needs, but we hope it can make a difference — no matter how small. We also hope that the recipients know that they are not alone through the recovery process. They have the support of so many fellow farmers.
The Midwest Messenger will continue to bring you more about their recovery process and share the stories of these strong Nebraska farmers who are fighting through tough times.
It’s not too late for you to make a donation. The Rising Above campaign will be open until the end of the year and will make final payouts in January. If you want to help, you can send a check to our special account at Washington County Bank in Tekamah. Mail it to Nebraska Relief Fund, c/o Washington County Bank, P.O. Box 238, 303 S. 13th St., Tekamah NE 68061.
Thank you again for your generosity. We are all praying for a fast recovery for our neighbors.
Mike Wood is publisher of Midwest Messenger, Midwest Messenger: Kansas, Tri-State Neighbor, and The Prairie Star. He can be reached at mike.wood@lee.net.