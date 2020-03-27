At this point in time, the spring of 2019 seems so far away. But for many in Nebraska and the upper Midwest, the flooding that plagued our land and communities has not gone away. The scars are still scattered all over the landscape, and those reminders will be there for years to come.
Many of our neighbors suffered emotional, financial and physical tolls. With today’s coronavirus pandemic hitting the globe, it seems like the Midwest flooding of last year was just a bad dream — a spark in our distant memory.
Over the past few months, the Midwest Messenger has published a great series on the flood recovery that is still ongoing. Even though the world’s attention is on something different at this moment, these flood victims don’t have the luxury of taking a day off. Time is precious, and every day counts. While you are focused on the news, they are focused on recovery.
If you haven’t had a chance, please go online to MidwestMessenger.com and read about the great challenges that these flood victims have had to overcome and still battle with daily. The Rising Above series highlighted just a few of their stories.
We hope that this series about rebuilding and recovery continues to shed light on the tragedy that hit our neighborhood. We need to continue to support these hard-working farmers and ranchers through prayers and other means. Our goal at the Midwest Messenger is to share their stories and educate our readers on what is being done to mitigate future disasters like this. There is no doubt that there will be more rain and snow in the future. While we can’t tell you what Mother Nature is going to do, we will do our best to tell you what is happening in our farming community.
I want to commend and thank everyone who supported and contributed to the Nebraska Rising Above fundraiser and awareness campaign. So far, we have assisted more than 35 flood victims and paid out more than $16,000.
I’m very proud of how everyone came together. It is amazing how generous and caring our fellow Nebraskans can be. Not only were Nebraskans generous, we had donations come in from all over the Midwest including Wisconsin, Montana, North Dakota and Iowa, just to name a few. Whether it was $10 or $1,000, every donation mattered. Again, thank you so much.
Please keep everyone in mind while they continue to recover and rebuild. One day the emotional, financial and physical pain from the 2019 flood will be gone, and life will get back to normal for these farmers and ranchers. Until then, stay strong. I have no doubt that Nebraska will Rise Above.
Mike Wood is publisher of Midwest Messenger, Midwest Messenger: Kansas, Tri-State Neighbor, and The Prairie Star. He can be reached at mike.wood@lee.net.