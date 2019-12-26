Happy Birthday to us! Happy Birthday to us! Happy Birthday dear Midwest Messenger!
Thank you for celebrating our 50th “birthday” with us this last year. Instead of celebrating for just one day, we like to party so we stretched out our celebration for the whole year.
We are so thankful for all of our readers, business partners and contributors who have been part of the process for so long. There are so many people involved in the background who are responsible for delivering the Messenger to homes every week that a person can’t even begin to count. The publication reaching you every week is like a hardworking tractor. It just keeps on going and gets the job done.
The Midwest Messenger has been around since 1969. Over those years, our eyes have seen a lot of change in both our world and in our farming lives. Our world has gotten bigger and with that so have our farm operations. Farmers in Nebraska have evolved to meet the changing times and will have to continue to evolve to meet future challenges.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the support for the Midwest Messenger from our readers. Without you, we would not be here. We have the privilege of meeting and visiting with a lot of you, our readers, at farm shows or when we are out covering a story. We hear stories all the time about how the Messenger is part of your weekly routine, and we can’t count the many statements of support we receive.
We hear many stories of farmers falling asleep while on “Messenger Facebook” (Messenger Facebook is a farmer’s version of Facebook where the farmer falls asleep with the Messenger on their face, napping in the La-Z-Boy). By the way, I stole that joke so feel free to pretend it is yours.
Our readers have grown up with us over the last 50 years, and it is an honor to be considered a major part of your life. We are committed to bringing you the best in farm news and information for many, many years to come.
Our advertisers know that the Messenger is vital to the farmer’s operation, and I thank those advertisers for their support and continued use of our publication over the years. It is really important that you, our readers, let our business partners and advertisers know that you saw their ad in the Messenger. Our advertisers are what allow us to bring the publication to you at no charge.
One final thank you to everyone who is involved in making the Messenger what it is. Without our great Midwest Messenger team of writers, circulation coordinators, customer service reps, designers, accounting, sales reps and so many others, we would not be able to keep that fine-tuned tractor running. It would all be a waste if it wasn’t for you, our great readers and our advertisers. And don’t forget to thank the mail carriers who make sure you get your paper on time (even during this busy holiday season)!
Thank you for the past 50 years and for the next 50 to come. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Mike Wood is publisher of Midwest Messenger, Midwest Messenger: Kansas, Tri-State Neighbor, and The Prairie Star. He can be reached at mike.wood@lee.net.