Milestones post hip surgery

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time.

I am coming up on four months post hip replacement on my left hip and three months on my right hip, often I am asked how I am doing. My answer is almost always that I am doing good, and I am amazed at how fast I am healing up. That is true but often probably understated. Just like the pain came on gradually so has the healing, and I am just starting to realize how bad things had been.

My first epiphany was about two weeks after the right hip and the first time I was back in the tractor. I was mowing hay and about an hour into mowing, I realized that I had not squirmed or changed positions and that I was actually comfortable. I couldn’t remember the last time that had happened.

The next time I realized how much better I felt and how bad I had been was at a wedding dance. Not only did I go out and dance with my wife, but I stood around and talked without worrying about where I could sit down. Prior to the surgery, my first thought had always been to find a landing spot because standing for more than about fifteen minutes was excruciating.

Then came two more firsts. I tried the four-wheeler, and low and behold I could actually sit down on the seat and operate it. It had been years since I could do that. The four-wheeler went so well that I decided to try my little Ford tractor. I had bought the tractor two or three years ago only to find out I could not operate it because I couldn’t make my leg operate the clutch or sit in the seat comfortably. To my surprise, I could do both and I could mow as long as I wanted, too.

There were other milestones along the way like tying my own shoes, putting my socks on and sleeping through the night. The first two were quite humbling and led to a large collection of slip-on shoes that did not require tying and a little sock device that tended to stretch the elastic out. The sleeping through the night was something I hadn’t thought about until I resumed slumber without stirring.

I have to admit that it is nice not to worry about how much walking is involved in an activity or how close I can park. I can go about my daily life without trying to arrange chores and daily routine stuff to cut down on the amount of walking I needed to do. I promise I will never take walking for granted again and I have the utmost sympathy for those with limited mobility.

I am to the point that Jennifer and I have been trying to walk several times a week in the evening. My goal is to be able to hunt opening day of bird season with Mo (my new bird dog). I never thought I would look forward to exercising, but I miss the walks when schedules or weather doesn’t permit it.

I am sharing this not to brag. Okay, maybe just a little. Rather I am sharing this because I know many of you are out there putting up with chronic pain. You have been to the doctor and know that you need to do something about it, possibly a joint replacement or maybe a surgery. I bet you have the same excuses I had.

My first excuse was that I didn’t have time to be down. In my case, I got the point that I didn’t have a choice and, speaking solely about myself, that was a good thing. The issue was forced, and I am in a much better place because of it. I may not have thought I had time; June and July are not good in the farming and ranching calendar. I am getting so much more done now that the momentary inconvenience that it was well worth it.

My next excuse was the cost, and that is a very real concern. I found out our insurance worked really well, and I was blessed. Along the way, we found out that health care providers will work with you on the cost, and I will ask you one question. What is the quality of life worth to you?

I still have some aches and pains, but nothing compared to what I was going through, and I am eternally grateful to those who helped me along the way (especially my wife who pushed, pulled and prodded me into getting help). My message to you is that if you are suffering, you don’t have to. Modern medicine is incredible. Don’t be bullheaded or procrastinate like I did.

Was it fun or easy? Absolutely not, but as I look back now and start to realize everything I can do, I also start to realize how bad life was prior to surgery. One thing I do know for sure is that life is good and getting better, even if I can never get through airport security again. That is a small price to pay for being able to walk the concourse.