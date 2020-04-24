LINCOLN, Neb. — Residents across the state of Nebraska who subscribe to at least one local weekly or daily newspaper received something extra last week. The latest “CornsTalk” publication was distributed as an insert in all statewide newspapers and is focused on agriculture and the environment. Each year, the Nebraska Corn Board produces and publishes three editions of the newsletter, and this latest focus on agricultural sustainability arrived only days ahead of a major milestone: the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
“We know there are a lot of people who care about our environment and the future of the planet,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend, Nebraska. “This passion for the land and our resources is something that’s been at the top of farmers’ minds for generations. There’s a lot of misinformation about agriculture’s impact on the environment, which is why our latest ‘CornsTalk’ is so important. We want to set the record straight and show how farmers continue to improve upon production practices to have as minimal impact to the environment as possible.”
In the latest “CornsTalk” issue, titled “Sustainability,” topics such as soil health, water quality, ethanol and sustainable livestock production are addressed and information is backed by science-based research. The issue is filled with surprising facts and statistics showing just how efficient American farmers are in food, fiber and fuel production.
“While April 22 signifies the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, I think it’s important to remember that American farmers celebrate Earth Day every day since our country began,” said Debbie Borg, District 4 Director of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Allen. “According to the USDA, over 97% of all farms in the U.S. are family-owned and operated. Farming is a family business and is most often multigenerational. If we’re not improving our environmental footprint and building our soils, we wouldn’t be in business long, and we certainly wouldn’t be setting up the next generation for a very good future.”
In addition to the printed copy that was inserted in local Nebraska newspapers, a digital version of the latest “CornsTalk,” as well as previous issues, are available online at NECornsTalk.com. Additionally, throughout the next few weeks, social media posts on the Nebraska Corn Board’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms will complement the publication.
The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.