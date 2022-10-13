Pondering over the past

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I am in the middle of my fall calving season. It is amazing how much different fall calving is, especially checking the cows in a t-shirt or waiting for it to cool off before you check them. Of course, you pay for that advantage by feeding the little buggers all winter.

Everything has its advantages and disadvantages. I am trying something new this year and calving them on pasture. In the past I have brought them into a lot so I could watch them closer and then fought respiratory ailments all fall. So far, I kind of like calving them out on the open pasture. I probably ought to find some wood to knock on right now.

The pasture they are on is about 20 miles from my house, and I drive my UTV over to check them. I decided it would go just about as fast, I could do a better job of checking when I got there and I would use a lot less gas. I can snake through backroads to get to the pasture, and it takes about 30 minutes to get there, a nice drive.

The only problem is that it gives me a chance to think about things. and that is probably not good. In the first couple of weeks, I solved all kinds of world problems and that has left me time to go in other directions recently.

I drive all kinds of roads to get to the pasture; there are several routes I can take. One of them had me going down a minimum maintenance road. As I drove down the road, I came across an abandoned homestead. It was a standard two-story farmhouse and had a pull type Allis Chalmers combine sitting next to it. This homestead was a half mile or so from any improved road, and it made me wonder what the story was with it. It looked like a fairly nice house, it wasn’t too ramshackle or broken down. Someone had cared for it once upon a time.

Why did the last residents leave it? Maybe water was hard to come by and rural water either hadn’t come yet or was too far away. Maybe the house had unseen problems. Or did the last tenants fall on hard times and give up?

Looking at the house, settled down in a peaceful hollow, I can only imagine how peaceful it was before the sounds of modern life, cars, planes, etc.… Even as tucked back in as it was, those noises could be heard now. How far was the nearest neighbor? Did they interact very much? What were the good times like and what were their hopes for the future? All things I have time to wonder about.

Then the orange Allis Chalmers combine caught my eye. At one time, it was the epitome of modern technology. It was the newest, shiniest thing and I bet the original owner was awfully proud of it when they bought it. What did the neighbors think? Were they jealous? Was it a sign of big modern agriculture and did they worry about it driving small farmers out of business? Now it sits abandoned, something for a passerby to wonder about.

All of this made me ponder what someone in my place 60 years from now would think. What kind of mark will I leave behind? I doubt if my house will be some abandoned structure deep down a little used road but still, I wonder. That house’s owner probably never thought his house would be a marker of a bygone era. And what about the discarded combine? I often think about the junk tractors, combines and vehicles in the tree rows and think, at some point they were someone’s pride and joy.

Then I think about the massive combines and tractors on the implement dealers’ lots. What will we think about them in 60 years? Will the current ag producers wonder how anybody got anything done with equipment that small and that primitive? My guess is that they will. I don’t know how much bigger equipment will get but I know it will advance in ways that I cannot even fathom. I know my grandfather saw the dawn of tractors and mechanization from horses and hand labor. Will I see changes that drastic?

All of this gave me quite a bit to ponder and ruminate on as I drove to the pasture and checked cows. I was still thinking about all of this while I drove back and have gone back to it several times since. I don’t know what any of this means or why I am so fascinated with it. I guess my beany little brain works in weird ways and maybe doesn’t have enough to do. I do know I came to one conclusion from all of my thinking. Without a doubt, my next UTV is definitely going to have a radio in it.