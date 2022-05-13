Problems with the political race

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Nebraska primary is this week and I hope that everyone gets out and vote. I did something I never thought I’d do, and I changed my voter registration two weeks ago. I remember registering to vote at 18. I was starting to get very active in politics and just knew someday that it was something that I wanted to be involved in.

My last couple years of high school I got involved in a couple of programs that were part of the American Legion. I was a candidate to Girls State where I was ran and was elected as Lt. Governor. I then had the opportunity to represent Nebraska at Girls Nation, where I was elected as President Pro Temp and head of the Department of Agriculture. Along with those programs, I competed on the national level for the Legion’s Oratorical Contest, but those were all many years ago. Now unless I have a really long stick and a hazmat suit, it’s tough to get me to want to get involved in anything political.

For 20 some years, I kept my voter registration as is, until this election cycle where I decided to change it. I’ve always been conservative on business issues and thoughts, and more centered on social issues. I struggle when the government becomes involved in any social issues as it has seemed like many years since a candidate actually ‘listened’ to his or her constitutes. Take all the hubbub surrounding this last week and some document that was ‘leaked.’ Where do I think is the disconnect? I think it’s people not listening to each other.

Case in point: I’m Pro-Life which also means I’m very Pro-Life for the mother of a child that has an ectopic pregnancy. I’m also Pro-Choice, which means that if you want to make a decision, I don’t feel that I have the right to tell you what decision you need to make. I’m not above you, I’m not the one that decides your final judgement-that’s between you and God. What does that make it? A very grey area, unfortunately. Then you start talking about federal funding and taxpayer dollars, and that even adds a whole other level.

How about the Second Amendment? Do you have a right to bear arms? I feel that you do, unless you did something stupid or are going to do something stupid then absolutely not. Another grey area.

I wish election cycles would focus on only the economy, and the stand on social issues would take a back seat for a bit. We could give every candidate a list to fill out of their beliefs, then have them in some centralized location, and agree that we are not going to talk about these topics but instead we will focus on economic issues like taxes, infrastructure and more efficient government. It’s all wishful thinking on my part, I’m sure.

What else would I like to see? Election spending caps. How about one coffer that people can donate into? Say there is a time window of a month that everyone, including special interest groups and PAC funds, can donate to this coffer. Then say out of this coffer, every candidate gets a million bucks to use on a campaign, and that is it. The rest of the money in the coffer can go into the state budget or designated for special use like election integrity. There can be no out of state donors for state races unless they pay taxes in said state. It would be the ultimate test of who can use money efficiently. It’s tough to see the money that is being used in the Nebraska campaign right now. At last listen it was near $20 million. What better way to see how a candidate can utilize their resources, become outside the box thinkers and what better predicter of how a candidate should think if elected. Case in point.

One of the reasons that it has taken me so long to change my voter registration is that I despise phone calls or mailings. Fortunately, registered as an Independent, I was able to avoid a lot of that. Less then one week after changing my party affiliation, I already had two pieces of mail, that arrived the same day, from the same candidate, one talking about abortion, the other talking about? Honestly, I couldn’t tell you. I threw them both away because that lack of efficiency and waste of money will not get you my vote. I hope our political races change in the future, or else there is going to be more qualified arm chair governors than there ever will be in office.

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.