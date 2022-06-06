Repeating the same mistakes

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Learning from my previous mistakes is not one of my strong points. I know my family and particularly my wife would agree with this point. I seem to make the same mistakes over and over. I am creative though and find new ways to make the same mistake. This past weekend was a prime example of that. I worked on a Sunday. Many of you who read this column regularly know that I have made this mistake several times and each time I pay for it.

I really thought I would be ok this time, in my mind I was invoking the “ox in the ditch” clause. After all the rye was getting close to being too mature and I was also working on a deadline for my surgery, if that didn’t put my ox in a ditch, I don’t know what would. Tatum also pointed out that she and Jennifer were going and that should count for something. I am not theological scholar, but I am not sure one gets credit for going to church by proxy, but she was thinking.

I decided that I would stay home and mow rye down so it would be ready to bale and wrap the next day. Lately we have gotten rain every few days and windows to bale have been very few. This is also my fault because I scheduled my surgery for early June thinking that I could have the rye baled and soybeans planted by then. If the rain has been good for you, you are welcome. If not, I am sorry. In any case, I mowed hay on a Sunday morning and the words of my grandmother echoed in my head. Skipping church to work will never turn out good.

The ox in the ditch seemed to work all morning, I mowed along just fine, and I was actually farther along than I thought I would be. I started to have grand visions of how much I would get mowed down and how much farther along I would be. Then I changed fields. As I pulled up to the stop sign, I thought the mower was bouncing a lot, but the road was really rough, so I dismissed it. A few more yards and I knew I was in trouble. I got off, went back to check and sure enough, the tire was flat. Well, not just flat but shredded.

Not only was it Sunday afternoon but it was also Memorial Day Weekend. I had no hope of finding a new tire or getting it mounted on the rim. The voice of my grandmother was now very loud in my head, and I knew exactly why this had happened. Oh, did I mention that the forecast was for rain Monday through July? I was not happy with myself. I did luck out and one of my great neighbors came and swathed for me and I did end the day with a respectable amount of hay on the ground.

The next day I set forth baling and moving hay to get it wrapped before the storms. Guess what? I should have gone to Memorial Day services because I slugged the baler like I have never plugged it before. Jennifer, Tatum and I (mostly Jennifer and Tatum) spent the next 4 hours getting the baler back in commission. Jennifer was considering opting out of the “in sickness and health” part of our vows and Tatum has decided to write her master’s thesis on the short comings of engineers and round balers. We got back to rolling and at the end of the day we got nearly everything baled, but we did not get the hay wrapped.

That night the thunderstorm that was predicted that I thought would miss us dumped over two inches of rain. Did I mention that I decided not to haul in the bales? I was tired and sore. I also must admit that I knew better, and I should have sucked it up and hauled hay that night. The next day we got the hay hauled in, notice I said we. My neighbor again came to the rescue and helped with hauling. Surprisingly, we didn’t track the field up too much and at the end of the day all the hay was wrapped, and everything turned out ok.

All in all, I guess I can chalk the whole experience up to knowing that I married well, I have a great family, my neighbors are really good people and come through in a pinch every time. However, more than anything I learned that no matter how many times I make the same mistakes that God does take mercy on me. I would like to say I will never again work on a Sunday morning, but we all know that I will slip again. You would think I would learn.

Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.