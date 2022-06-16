Representing U.S. cattle industry abroad

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A little over a year ago, I had planned a trip to Colombia. It came down to the last minute and finally the decision was made to not go—which unbeknownst at the time was the right decision as two weeks later everything closed down. So, when I was asked to head to Colombia on a trade mission over a month ago with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), I readily jumped on the opportunity.

A week ago, 17 of us made the trip south. Along with Lt. Gov. Foley, DED Director Goins, NDA Director Wellman and Professor Emeritus Dr. Chris Calkins, there was representation from the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Pork Producers, Nebraska Pork Board, Nebraska Beef Council, Nebraska Cattlemen, Midwest Dairy Association and NDA.

Export markets for Nebraska have become increasingly important, and the state is currently the number one importer of beef from the U.S. to Columbia. With so much room for export growth across all sectors, the state had a booth at Alimentec, the premier international food, beverage and hospitality conference in LatAm.

While the delegation took time helping to staff the Nebraska booth to visit with distributors from all around the world and talk about the greatness of Nebraska agriculture, there were also multiple meetings.

The meetings took place with groups from United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF), Embassy staff, business groups and companies. We were also able to get out in Bogota and surrounding areas to visit warehouses and farms / ranches.

What did I learn? A lot for sure, not only from the delegation that went but the people of Colombia. With an upcoming presidential election that has everyone on the edge of their seats—and not necessarily in a good way—the next four years may be a challenge for the people of the Colombia.

Exports of coffee and flowers to the U.S. are high, and while we won’t mention the other word that Colombia has become well known for, it continues to be a problem. Safety was at the front of everyone’s mind. Unemployment is great, in part because of the ‘open’ border with Venezuela, but there are a lot of opportunities for those that know where to look.

While there were many great experiences, such as meeting with the interim ambassador to talking to fellow Red Angus breeders, the greatest memory I’ll have, of course, surrounds beef.

USMEF had a booth a couple aisles over from the Nebraska booth. Sponsored in part by the Beef Checkoff, the booth was always busy every time I wandered by. I had just finished a short shift at the Nebraska booth and had wandered back over where a popular LatAm chef representing USMEF and a chef representing Certified Angus Beef were getting ready to do a cooking demonstration with U.S. beef. My Spanish is very much lacking, so I grabbed our interpreter and asked if he could translate what the chefs were saying for me.

If you have never had the opportunity to travel overseas, this may be surprising, but a lot of countries do not have a favorable opinion of U.S. beef. Every country I’ve visited, there’s this big misconception that I’ve ran across that all cattle are raised in highly-concentrated feedlots where they not only spend all of their life, but are constantly given growth promoters and / or antibiotics. A misconception that we are also battling in the U.S., as it couldn’t be further from the truth.

When I returned to the USMEF booth, interpreter in tow, a large crowd had gathered. Phones and video camera were out recording every word of the two chefs. And guess what? The information couldn’t have been better if I had presented it myself. The ranching community was talked about in detail, how over 90 percent of ranches are family-owned operations, most of which have been around for generations. The life cycle was discussed in detail. How cattle are raised on grass and then go to a feedlot for a short period of time to be finished out, and most importantly, how livestock care is first and foremost to ranchers. The chefs never lacked for people to talk to, and the beef was delicious.

There’ve been a lot of times in my travels that I’ve had to work to portray a positive image for ranchers. But to stand there in the back of a crowd and the interpreter was translating at my side, I have never been more proud to be an American rancher. Thanks needs to go where due to CAB, USMEF and of course the Beef Checkoff for portraying ranchers overseas how we should be portrayed, which is nothing less but the truth.

I returned back home Saturday evening, worn out and completely exhausted but very excited for all that is to come from the trip. I landed in Denver just as an email came in from one of the cattle people I had met on the trip, and they are hoping to come to the U.S. for an internship. That made the trip even more special.

This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

