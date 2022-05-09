Soaking up the May rain and snow

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After enduring a five-month drought, the prayers of many throughout our part of Nebraska were answered beginning April 28 and continuing through this week as first thunderstorms and then gentle soaking rains came.

I have never seen a winter as dry as this. From January to almost the end of April, we had only .10” of measurable moisture. A few skiffs of snow came and went and, for the first time in my life, I did not endure at least one Nebraska blizzard.

National Weather Service (NWS) records for our area go back 130 years. According to those, this was the second driest winter ever. Thanks NWS, just what I needed, another weather story to tell my grandchildren.

Normally I don’t really appreciate thunderstorms, a fact that dates back to being caught in a terrible hailstorm back in 1964 with my Mom and my then little brother. But as the thunder rolled and the lightning lit up the sky Thursday night, I actually smiled because there was also the welcome rush of rain with it.

Friends who do daycare and homeschool their children reported on Facebook that Friday morning activities on April 30 were paused so the children could go to the windows and watch it rain. Even the littles understood the importance of that moisture.

Nebraskans are used to hot, dry, windy and dusty summers, but not winters. During the 2002 drought, I remember Hubby hauling numerous truckloads of water up to the hills as we were still renting pasture for yearlings that would go into the feedlot. The stock dams had dried up and the only color found in the pastures was brown. By August most people had pulled their cattle off grass and brought them home to sell or dry lot them.

Our latest prolonged dry spell was in the summer of 2012. Once again, the cattle situation was dire with pastures crisping well before the appointed date of departure. I remember irrigating non-stop, but at least we had the crop up before it got dry.

With gravity irrigation, once the crop is a certain height it isn’t a problem to keep it alive, but the key is you have to get the crop up. This year, farmers who had started planting were planting on sheer faith as they were literally planting in dust.

Then there were many, like us, who had to stop planting because the ground had gotten so hard and dry, we couldn’t even get the planter to break the crust. Those with pivots had all pre-watered in order to soften the ground, and those were mostly planted by the time the rain actually came.

We sat and watched it first rain and then snow from our kitchen window on May 2, loving the sight of birds and other small creatures bathing in the puddles, despite temperatures hovering in the upper 30s.

The various forms of precipitation throughout the day were dubbed “a buffet of moisture” by a local minister in his Facebook post thanking the Good Lord for the relief.

I also discovered by going through Facebook memories that snow on May 2 isn’t rare, as three times in the last 11 years it’s snowed at Hof Batie on that date.

So, while it’s been cool and cloudy this week, no one is complaining as the cumulative total at Hof Batie is 2.5 inches with more chances of rain coming up. When Planting ’22 is able to resume, it will be with a lot more vim and vigor. Hope springs eternal and this week, at least, the promise of a new crop appears brighter.

