Trade mission chance to promote agriculture internationally

Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska.

Heading south of the border for a week. I was asked to represent the Nebraska Cattlemen on a Nebraska Department of Ag trade mission to a country that I will not name yet as I’m hoping to make it back alive. Having the opportunity to learn anything about international agriculture I find so interesting and beyond rewarding. I will definitely give a full rundown upon my return, but what a great opportunity to promote Nebraska agriculture and Nebraska beef with the world.

The biggest downer is since I’m going to be gone for a week, it’s really going to be a challenge to be doing anything after I return for a while, which will make me miss a great program in person. On June 15 at 7 p.m. CDT at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, and live-streaming online, just in case you can’t make it, Humanities Nebraska is going to put on a great program on the increasingly important topic of climate change.

“Weathering Uncertainty: Conversations about Climate in Nebraska” is going to be a panel discussion on how our state responds to climate change. Panelists will include representatives from Nebraska Farm Bureau, The Nature Conservancy, the mayor of Norfolk, Nebraska, UNMC and the Nebraska State climatologist. If you can’t attend live, please head over to Humanitiesnebraska.org/weather to check it out.

I’m sure there’s a lot of wondering going on right now, considering I just started, how calving is going? Calving is almost done. Yep, you read that correct, right before I left it was under 20 head, and I couldn’t have been more excited. At thirty days, over 96 percent of the cow herd had calved. Which is probably why I’m absolutely exhausted.

The day before I left, we were able to get the first group branded, and I spent the last couple days working to get everything moved around and settled so hopefully the crew won’t have to do much but check pastures every once in a while and run health. Every trip I seem to get a little better at organizing things, even my packing as, believe it or not, I just have a carry on for this trip. I felt I needed to broadcast that to the world, since I’m probably the most shocked of all.

Getting home will be a really mad dash trying to get the rest of the calves branded, some cattle sold and things moved around before we start thinking about haying. Fortunately, we did get some rain that has helped grass finally look a little more like grass.

With all of that, I’m going to cut it short for this week – there will be a lot to report next, and I need to head out to catch another flight. Hopefully you will hear from me next week.

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She's an artist with a welder's torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

