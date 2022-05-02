Traveling as an event

The first time I visited Minneapolis, I got hopelessly lost on a dark Sunday night driving back to my college in South Dakota. I didn’t even know which direction I was going.

I did what any college kid might do. I pulled off the rural highway onto a field approach, parked and went to sleep. At daybreak, I could make sense of the roads and the map. I backtracked 10 or 12 miles, but reached Brookings by late morning on Monday, with no real harm done.

Sure, I missed a couple of morning classes. That was no big deal for me in those days. I worried that my big brother might be upset. I’d borrowed his car for the weekend trip to see my girlfriend in St. Paul. He wouldn’t have worried about me, but he liked that car. Seems like it was an Oldsmobile, maybe a Rocket 88s. Could have been a Pontiac, too. It was a long, wide, powerful beast. The chrome alone weighed more than a Ford tractor.

I recalled that trip recently after Nancy and I traveled with our daughter, her husband and their daughter to the Twin Cities to see relatives and take in a couple of shows. Nancy and I rarely make such trips. Growing up on the farm, as I did, or in a small town, as she did, we went long stretches without leaving town. That’s pretty much our golden years, too. When we do travel any distance, it’s an event.

Like most other folks in our day, especially farm folks, my family never just hopped in the car and went somewhere. We were eight miles from the nearest town, Reliance. Dad went there fairly often, nearly always to the Co-op for bearing grease or motor oil or a fan belt or a can of stuff that sealed leaky radiators. In my teen years, Dad let me run some of those errands. That meant I was a man, worthy of trust. I liked that a while, but the newness quickly wore off. It became just eight miles to and from town, and I’d better not be lollygagging around about it, either.

Sunday Mass was about the only reason for the whole family to go to town. The folks mellowed a bit as their family grew older. We sometimes went to Chamberlain, nearly 20 miles away, on a Saturday evening. That meant haircuts all around, some shopping, popcorn in red-and-white paper bags from a street cart, and wandering the main street while our dad and a few other country folks leaned on the fenders of parked cars and jawed away about weather, markets, wheat crops and knee-high corn.

Mitchell, the nearest “kind of big’’ city, was about 70 miles away. We seldom went there. When we did, it was always as a family, and the folks planned the trip with more care than the Allies planned the Normandy landing.

I can’t really say I knew much about Mitchell then, except for the Corn Palace and a five-and-dime store that had parakeets in cages and goldfish in bowls in the back of the place. I’d have gotten myself lost in five minutes if left alone in that town. Of course, when we moved from the farm to Chamberlain for school years, I got lost walking home from Cub Scouts after the first meeting, so maybe it’s a pattern with me and not the fault of any town or highway.

As far as larger towns went, I knew a little about Omaha before I knew anything about Minneapolis. My dad had relatives near Omaha, so I’d seen the town from the crowded backseat of a Nash sedan. The year I went to Creighton, I got to take the family station wagon, a three-seat Pontiac, back after Easter break so my big sister and I could haul our stuff home at semester’s end. The Pontiac turned 100,000 miles just as I passed the stockyards at Sioux City. I think it shuddered a little, but it gathered itself and got me safely back to the dorm.

During the years Nancy went to college in St. Paul, I came to think I knew the Cities well. The recent trip, though, I was lost nearly all the time, even with the shrill voice of a phone app howling directions and redirections at us. A time or two, I’d have suggested we pull off and sleep on it, but there aren’t many places to do that in the Cities these days.

Terry is a well-known regional columnist who lives in Chamberlain, S.D.

