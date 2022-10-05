Water crisis looming

Glenn Brunkow Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I don’t know about you, but to me it seems like we deal with one crisis after another. We went from Covid to inflation to Ukraine. I am almost numb from all of the bad news, and I can’t help but think there is more to come. I know, that wasn’t very happy or optimistic; well, sometimes you just have to be realistic.

I also can see another crisis coming. It is a crisis that other parts of the world have felt and even parts of our own country are starting to come to grips with. I am not sure where I first heard it, but I was once told that if we think wars over fossil fuels were intense, wait until we start fighting over water.

Water is something we all take for granted until it’s not there anymore, then it is a crisis. Before I go any further into this, let me assure you that I don’t have any answers because this is an incredibly complex issue and one that we probably should have been worrying about a lot sooner.

This isn’t just a regional issue either, although many think of it in those terms. Recently we have watched California, Arizona and Nevada deal with a shortage of water. Drought has either sped up the increasing shortage or it had brought it on, depending on your point of view. Again, I do not want to get into climate change. That is maybe part of the puzzle. Remember, I said this problem was incredibly complicated.

We humans are funny critters and we have lost our instincts for basic survival. What do I mean? When our ancestors settled certain places what were their basic criteria? It was food, shelter and water. That is why we did not settle places with no water. Or at very least not very many of us settled in places with no water.

If the amount of water would not sustain human life, we chose some other place that had an adequate supply of fresh water. Places like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles probably weren’t all that appealing to early settlers who liked to be hydrated and alive.

Then came along modern technology. Suddenly, we could pump, pipe and move water hundreds of miles and places that seemed like barren deserts looked like a good place to develop thriving metropolises. We fell in love with the consistent weather and more importantly the lack of winter. I don’t blame anyone who moved to these places or are currently living in one of those places, it seemed like a good idea and maybe it still is. All I am saying is just because we can do something doesn’t always mean we should.

Even here in my own backyard I watch as people move out of towns, build subdivisions and immediately start watering that nice green yard. One such development close to my house is built on what was really poor farm ground. At first, it made sense to take less productive land out of production. Maybe it was protecting our better ag land and meeting the need for housing.

Then I drove through the houses, and I saw sprinklers going everywhere. It struck me that we had taken dryland farm ground and turned it into irrigated pasture. Suddenly our rural water district was stressed and struggling to meet the demand. Again, I don’t have answers, I am just asking questions and making observations.

If you are an ag producer and you start pointing fingers at homeowners about their water use, be careful. I would like to think that food and fiber production should outweigh things like recreation and landscaping, but we also must look at what we are doing with a critical eye. Are we making the best, most efficient use of a precious limited resource? Again, I don’t have any real answers, and no one would care if I did. We need to ask these questions and take a good hard look at every situation. My fellow farmers and ranchers keep in mind that we make up only somewhere around 2 percent of the population and that is a long cry from a majority. In the end, the will of the people will prevail.

I also fear that soon entities from outside of our regions will be coming for our water as they struggle to have enough for growing populations. How are we going to handle this? What can we do? All questions that I don’t even begin to have the answer to but questions we need to start discussing. I also don’t mean to be gloom and doom, I just want us to try to start to come to start some conversations before we hit the dire crisis level.

In the end, we all have to share this big ball we all call home, and we need to come up with a solution that benefits all. If someone could make me king of the world, I could solve it all in a minute, but I am fairly certain that is not going to happen. In the meantime, we all need to ask those hard questions and work toward the equally hard answers for our thirsty world.