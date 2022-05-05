When to call in the cavalry

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I admit it, I am whiney. I would like to think that because of my pain right now that I have the right to be whiney. I also realize that many of you, or at least those of you who are related to me, are thinking, “suck it up buttercup.” You would also be correct in thinking that. In my defense, it is often the cows that make me whiney.

I don’t know who is more eager to go to grass, me, or the cows. I do know who is pushier and less patient, which is definitely the cows. This is the time of the year that you either need to be quick getting through the gate or call in the cavalry. Right now, quick is definitely not in my arsenal so calling in the cavalry is my only answer.

I hate asking for help and lately I have had to ask for a lot of it, especially from my loving wife. I don’t mind asking for help for things that should take help, like working cattle. However, I detest asking for help for little things like putting my right sock on or getting in and out of a gate. That stubbornness is what caused my problem the other day.

I needed to feed the cows and I didn’t want to wait for Jennifer to get home or to bother a neighbor. I pulled up to the gate and all of the cows were on the far side of the pen, and I should have been good to go. I opened the gate and pulled into the pen, still good, the cows were halfway across the five-acre trap and coming my way. That was when I made the first of a couple of bad decisions. I left the gate open.

In my defense, it hurts to get in and out of the tractor and I was trying to minimize that action. Usually, I could put a couple of bales in because the cows are always attracted to the bales and then I should have no problem shutting the gate. That theory worked well at first. The cows followed me to the feeder, and I took the net off the first bale and dumped it in. I made my way to the second feeder, and I noticed that the cows followed me. That was not terribly unusual, they like to check both bales out to see which one is the best.

I took the net off of the second, dumped it and made my way to the gate. That is when it happened. The lead cow was bearing down on me, I could see her in the mirror. I pulled through the gate, shoved the tractor in park and got out as fast as I could. Right now, I am somewhere around molasses in January when it comes to speed. I opened the door right as the lead cow came through the gate with thirty of her friends in close pursuit.

Immediately I said some things I shouldn’t have. I know it was a good thing no one was around to hear me. In my defense, I will say that I had the presence of mind to shut the main gate to the road. This meant the cows were now out on the rest of the pasture. The pasture with tender, green grass in stark contrast to the bare lot with dry hay.

In a few seconds they were gone. I shot a frustrated text off to Jennifer, something to the effect of “I quit.” Almost immediately she called me to see if she needed to come home. If I wasn’t going to ask for help to get through a gate, I most certainly was not going to ask for help getting the cows back in.

She listened patiently and then told me to get a couple buckets of grain and coax them back in with them. I explained to her, and not in the most kind or loving way, that her idea would not work, the cows would not leave green grass for grain. None the less, I did go home and get two buckets of grain and went back for what I thought was a fool’s errand.

To make the long story short, I got as close to the cows as I could, called and shook the bucket. What happened next was nothing short of a miracle. They picked their heads up from the new, green grass and came at me on a dead run. I put the side-by-side in high gear, barely beating them back through the gate. I poured the grain out on the ground, drove as fast as I could through the gate and shut it. As soon as they had licked every morsel of grain off the ground they returned to the gate, furious that they had been duped and captured.

Jennifer called to make sure I had not stroked out and I had to admit that her idea had worked. That was when she reminded me that I need her much more than she needs me right now and next time to wait for her before I do something stupid again. There is nothing like being hurt and humbled. I believe her final words of that call were, “you better be nice to me and suck it up buttercup.”

Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.

Midwest Messenger Weekly Update Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from the Midwest Messenger. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.