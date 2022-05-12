With or without me, everything will get done

Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We worked the spring cows and calves and got them to grass this past weekend. I look forward to working cattle each spring. Yes, it does stress me out, I worry about getting them caught, I worry about getting them through the chute without them or us getting hurt and I worry about getting the pairs to pasture together. I worry a lot this time of the year. The worry is necessary to ensure that I get things right and do a good job, but I could do without it.

This year brought a whole new level of worry. My worry about if I could physically be any help and if I could get through the day. It is hard for me to admit that I need help, and I don’t like it. I am going in to get my hips replaced in June and July, and each day they are steadily getting worse. I never thought I would be looking forward to surgery. Walking very far or standing for exceedingly long about does me in. That did not bode very well for working cattle.

To make matters worse, I am much slower even than normal. That also does not work very well when working cattle. Much like lambing and calving, something that I really enjoy had turned into something I was dreading. I have to admit that this whole experience has been very humbling and eye-opening at the same time. I know the end is in sight and soon I will be getting relief, but it does give me the perspective of someone with a permanent disability. I have a whole new appreciation and admiration for those with disabilities and the struggles they go through just to live life.

Those of us in agriculture do not like to ask for help or to rely on others, but at times it is necessary. In any case, the cows and calves needed to be worked and hauled out to pasture, regardless of how I felt. I assembled a great crew and we dove in headfirst. Wouldn’t you know it, the day before we had planned to start working cattle, we get our first real rain in quite some time.

We could work the cows next to the working pens, and that amounted to about half of the pairs we needed to process. It was muddy and mucky and lately those conditions are not my friend. I had to watch while my crew sorted the cows and I prepared to help at the chute. We got through them in good time, and I wasn’t feeling too bad, or so I thought. We finished with them about noon and had to decide what to do about the other two bunches.

Jennifer and the crew decided that we should press on and they would catch the next group while I ran into town to pick up lunch. I realized that I had been on my feet way too long when I tried to get into the pickup. I managed to get the pizza delivered, and my crew managed to catch the next group. We ate lunch and started on them early in the afternoon. I was a mess.

In between loads, I finally had to admit that I needed to sit down and that carried over into working calves. I kept the syringes loaded and put tags into the tagger. Most of all, I watched helplessly. We pushed on, and soon that group of cows was worked and put out on grass. We had one bunch left to do.

We were out of vaccine and out of time. It was decided to set the corals up and attack the last bunch on Sunday. I know working on a Sunday, but I have learned from past mistakes. We decided to go to church and then work cows. Sunday dawned, sunny, with lighter winds and I was in pain. I thought it would get better, but it didn’t. We ended up catching the cows without a problem, working them quickly, and getting them out. At Jennifer’s insistence, we also caught the bulls and put them out, and we were completely out to grass.

I have to say that the cows got worked and hauled as quickly and easily as ever. I really didn’t contribute much. It is humbling when you find out that things go on just fine without you. If I am completely honest, it was good for me to find that out, too. My crew: Kent, Garret and Clayton, were the best and worked their tails off; for that I am eternally grateful.

None of it would have happened without Jennifer ramrodding the whole operation. She had a goal of getting everything done and pushed until it happened. If I did nothing else in my life right, I married well. It rained the day after and I had a day to sit, heal up and reflect. I am so thankful that this is temporary and soon I will be able to go full speed. I am equally as thankful to know that we will get through this bump in the road, and everything will get done, with or without me.

