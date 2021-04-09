Be cautious about 30x30 Plan

To the editor:
Let me give you a man’s perspective on this “The Biden 30/30 Plan.” Maggie McGuown has too much trust in government. She may not know this, but the state of California has already passed this 30/30 plan. California’s budget is always in the red, and with an open border to the south, that doesn’t help the money flow. Since the State of California is the most socialist communist state in the nation, I would not copy their programs or legislation. They are marching to a different drumbeat, so beware.
The people that operate the state of California are not in favor of true capitalism. They think government should control every aspect of your life. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to get control of the land which means to eliminate private ownership. If you read Karl Marx’s manifesto, he insists that private ownership must be eliminated. So how clever is this 30/30 plan? Joe Biden, a Democrat, is trying to copy the state of California.
Years ago when Ronald Reagan was president, he said the biggest nine-word lie ever told: “I work for the U.S. government. I’m here to help.” So when the U.S. government offers to take control of 30% of your land and 30% of your water rights, a red flag should appear.
Beware. You know the government has taken control of many aspects of our lives. How about health care? The U.S. Postal Service. Education. Families. Government debt. The military and the pandemic.
I think most people will agree that the private sector does a far better job at a lower cost than any government agency or president. In fact, I will make this statement: Everything the government gets involved with becomes construed and political. So why would a smart farmer that owns his farm or ranch tolerate the U.S. government to control 30% of his livelihood?
Let’s be very cautious about this 30% program. It looks to me like a land grab. I think Gov. Ricketts and maybe other states in the Midwest are taking legal action against Joe Biden and his administration. I hope they pursue their goal of keeping America free and the land in the hands of private ownership. You know, the average farmer produces enough corn, beans, beef and pork to feed 160 people for a year.