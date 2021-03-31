Concern is in not conserving our land

To the editor:
I believe your opinion piece (Biden 30 x 30 plan cause for concern by Barb Bierman Batie) is just that, one person’s opinion which doesn’t present a balanced communication of the facts related to the Biden 30x30 “goal” included in Executive Order 14008.
This is “not a plan,” it is a goal. Section 216 (the entire wording is pasted below) merely states a goal and lays out a directive for the Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with several other people/entities, to formulate a “report” recommending steps to be taken for working with state, local, tribal and territorial governments toward achieving this goal.
There is no indication that the land and water will be proportionally accessed state by state, i.e., Nebraska will need to set aside 30% of its land toward the goal. In fact, the program is intended to conserve land that is most vulnerable to erosion and degradation from over-use, over-exploration and over-extraction of resources. Nebraska’s land, along with much of the Midwest land, is too valuable to food production that I doubt the Midwest/Plains land will be heavily targeted.
That said, I believe the greater “cause for concern” is the ongoing threat of “not conserving” the valuable land and water resources of the United States. Wind and water erosion is still removing tons of valuable agricultural topsoil each year. Chemical pollution threatens our countries ability to provide clean, safe water for all citizens. The United States and the entire Earth needs to conserve arable soil and clean water for our very existence and survival.
So, I ask that you consider the larger picture to this story – this “cause for concern.” It is about quality of life for our citizens and our country in the long-term. Putting a few of the least productive acres on any privately owned farm into a perennial grass pasture, adding cover crops to keep roots in the ground 365 days each year and filtering field runoff through grassy edge-of-field buffers is the best way to achieve the 30x30 goal – one farmland owner at a time. This is not a land grab; it is land hug! And, all of us that are lucky enough to own farm and ranch land should value our land so much that we want to hug it and hold onto every inch of it!
Below is the Executive Order 14008, Sec. 216 text:
Sec. 216. Conserving Our Nation's Lands and Waters. (a) The Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, and the heads of other relevant agencies, shall submit a report to the Task Force within 90 days of the date of this order recommending steps that the United States should take, working with State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, and other key stakeholders, to achieve the goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.
(i) The Secretary of the Interior, the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, through the Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality shall, as appropriate, solicit input from State, local, Tribal, and territorial officials, agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, and other key stakeholders in identifying strategies that will encourage broad participation in the goal of conserving 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.
Thank you for your careful consideration of this information. I trust it may help reframe your view of what is the real cause for concern to agricultural land owners.