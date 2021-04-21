Kansas fires bring smoke, disease problems to the north

To the editor:

I am a retired farmer in southeastern Nebraska. Every spring ranchers in Kansas and Oklahoma burn their pasture land for cedar trees and to destroy dried grass stems to protect their cattle from eye damage.

This practice goes on today from the start of cave men discovering fire. Fire is effective in what it can do. But there are side effects. Smoke travels north to southeastern Nebraska, as far as Omaha. Omaha weather reporters give smoke alerts in the spring when winds out of the south blow strong.

What the smoke and wind carry is the problem for farmers in southeastern Nebraska: gray leaf spot spores. Heat thermals from the fires in Kansas lift the grass spores into the air and then they blow with smoke to fields soon to be planted to corn.

Grass and corn are first cousins. The spores land on the spring soil, and as rain and temperatures rise with corn germination, the corn plant is infected with diseases like gray leaf spot. This reduces the yield of corn plants by damaging the plant. Farmers in southeastern Nebraska do have loss of income.

I wish the ranchers in Kansas and Oklahoma would stop this practice. Burn when the winds blow out of the north and a different time of year if possible.

Think about your neighbors, we need to get along.