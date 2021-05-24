Keep angry roosters at bay

To the editor:

I just had to write and let you know how much I enjoyed Barb Bierman Batie's column on the "Domineering Dominique" last month. As a chicken keeper myself, I'd like to pass along a helpful hint in dealing with unruly roosters.

+2 Operation Chicken Soup deals with the Domineering Dominique While some roosters live long lives enjoying their farm harems, those who get mean find their life spans severely shortened.

I have a Rhode Island Red who became very aggressive toward me as he matured. Researching the internet, I discovered that citrus is disagreeable to poultry. So, I bought a cheap water gun and filled it with half water and half lemon juice concentrate.

I take it with me whenever I work in or around the coop, and one or two squirts keeps Skooter the roo at bay. We've lived together harmoniously for four years now, and I've yet to get spurred, even though he's still very prone to attack. A water bottle or empty, rinsed dish detergent bottle with a squirt top can be used in place of a water gun.

