Luttich: 30x30 plan is about voluntary conservation, not force

To the editor:
Anyone arguing the state of California is the “most socialist communist state in the nation” and “the people that operate the state do not favor true capitalism” (Ronald Rieck, Midwest Messenger, April 9, 2021) might want to first check the numbers.
First, California has the highest number of billionaires of any state in the union (160) (Forbes, 2020), 2.6 times more than Nebraska per capita and 1.26 times more than the national average. In terms of GDP, California as a sovereign state would rank fifth in the world (Wikipedia, 2019). Therefore, if capitalism is the standard to judge by, the data suggest California is doing quite well, thank you very much!
Secondly, the Biden 30x30 plan is included in the Presidential Executive Order 14008 (Jan. 27, 2021, Feb. 1, 2021): Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad – Empowering Workers by Advancing Conservation, Agriculture and Reforestation (Sections 214-216). No where in the reading is there any mention of any “land grabbing” by the federal government or using the powers of eminent domain to implement the plan. The goal is to simply encourage broad participation toward conserving 30% of the land and water by year 2030, and encourage – not force people against their will – the voluntary adoption of climate-smart agriculture and forestry. The people have the choice to be either part of problem or the solution.
NOAA recently reported the current atmospheric CO2 levels to be 412.5 parts per million and equal to those found about 3.6 million years ago when the global mean temperatures were about 7 degrees warmer than today and ocean levels 80 feet higher. With the global population closing on 8 billion and 10-15% of those 8 billion residing in coastal flood areas, there is going to be significant proportions of the human population either getting their feet wet and having trouble keeping their heads above the water or moving to dry land. Social and economic distress and civil unrest – you can bank on it!