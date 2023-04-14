I write to express my dismay over the promotion of a keynote speech titled “The End of Animal Agriculture” presented on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Monday, April 3, by Dr. Patrick Brown, MD, Ph.D., emeritus professor at Stanford University and founder of Impossible Foods. Dr. Brown’s presentation stated that its intent was to discuss why “the end of animal agriculture should and will happen.” This is the root of my “beef” with Dr. Brown.
In my opinion, it was a mistake to invite a speaker to our land-grant university who openly states that his intention is to eradicate Nebraska’s No. 1 industry in the coming decades. While I disagree with UNL’s support in giving Dr. Brown a platform to propagate his extreme views, as a law student at the university, I am well acquainted with the First Amendment. I respect and value the right of every American to exercise free speech, but I also feel a responsibility as a student and a cattleman to address this public attack on Nebraska agriculture and the livelihoods of the hundreds of farm and ranch families across the Beef State.
I am a believer that the best way to solve problems is head-on with good communication, a common principle amongst agriculturalists. While I listened to Dr. Brown’s remarks, I couldn’t help but wish the roles were reversed and that I might have a chance to share with him the truths I have learned in my short 22 years as a Nebraska rancher.
Animal agriculture is more than just a business. It is a way of life, an identity, a purpose for thousands in our state and across the globe. As a fifth-generation rancher, I know that animal agriculture is more than just putting food on the table for my family and others. It is years of blood, sweat and tears poured into caring for our land and livestock. It is how we honor the past, enrich the present and forge the future.
While Dr. Brown presents animal agriculture as a stagnant and outdated industry, the reality is quite the opposite. It is a fast-paced and evolving endeavor that relentlessly chases progress while respecting the lessons learned by generations past. According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, the U.S. beef industry has reduced emissions per pound of beef by more than 40% while also producing 60% more beef per animal since 1961.
Time and time again, animal agriculture wins in capitalism. Demand for real beef is at an all-time high. The U.S. Meat Export Federation states, “U.S. beef exports had a record-breaking year in 2022.” That is largely due to the fact that over 80% of American beef grades at the highest levels, prime and choice per the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Despite Dr. Brown’s suggestion that animal agriculture is the problem, I propose that it is the solution. It is the way forward as we seek to feed an ever-growing global population. It has and will continue to be the backbone of our state’s economy, responsible for supporting families from Scottsbluff to Omaha.
In short, animal agriculture is nowhere near extinction. I know that because I know the people in this industry. They are resilient, they are problem solvers, and above all else, animal agriculturalists are a family. We are strongest when united.
I grew up on the idea that people are only as good as their word. That was a value that my grandpa taught my mom, she taught me, and one day I will teach my future children as the next generation of our ranch. You see, that is what we do in this business. We work hard, pray harder and pass things on from one generation to the next. When a rancher looks a person in the eye and shakes their hand, you know that they are good for their word.
I will make Dr. Brown a promise. In Nebraska, animal agriculture is here to stay. And despite our “beef,” he is welcome at my table for a steak and an honest conversation anytime.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.