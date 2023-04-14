Cattle graze at sunset on drought-ravaged grassland on August 22, 2012 near Wiley, on the plains of eastern Colorado. The severe drought has dried up most of eastern Colorado's natural pastures, forcing many ranchers to sell off much of their livestock early to feedlots, which fatten up the cattle for slaughter. Most of the high plains areas of eastern Colorado and virtually all of Nebraska and Kansas are still in extreme or exceptional drought, despite recent lower temperatures, according to the University of Nebraska's Drought Monitor. The record-breaking drought, which has affected more than half of the continental United States, is expected to drive up food prices by 2013 due to lower crop harvests and the adverse effect on the nation's cattle industry. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)