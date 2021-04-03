Opinion: Conservation easements are valuable to farming’s future

To the editor:
In response to your Midwest Messenger March 19 column “Biden 30 x 30 Plan Cause For Concern,” I would like to offer a viewpoint of the positive impact a permanent conservation easement can provide for a Nebraska farm or ranch.
My name is Dean Fedde and I am a lifelong Nebraskan with deeply planted roots in southwest Sarpy County. For nearly a century my family has farmed in the Lower Platte Valley, an area rich with some of our states most fertile soils. In Nebraska’s fastest growing county, there is now an urgency to protect the highly valuable asset of agriculture.
For the communities in the Lower Platte Valley, agriculture has provided a window for everyone to view a scenic countryside filled with historic farmsteads, rolling fields of grain, and the diverse habitat needed to sustain the abundant wildlife of the region. As I am sure you know, agriculture can also provide those communities with a foundation of a strong work ethic, a deep sense of dedication, and a quiet pride. But in these rapidly changing times, agriculture is being squeezed out as farms are forever vanishing at an alarming rate. Unfortunately for my family, we have experienced the consequences of being one of those farms. I would like to share with you the very different fates of two family farms.
My brother Wayne and I grew up on the farms of our grandparents John and Stella Deloske, and our uncle and aunt, Joe and Stella Buras. The two farms were located approximately seven miles south of Gretna and were only separated by Nebraska Highway 31 as the northwest boundary of the Buras farm aligned with the southeast boundary of our grandparent’s farm.
My grandparents were Lithuanian immigrants who moved in 1932 from a small farm in South Omaha to this much larger 40 acre farm. It was a pretty typical farm of the time. Along with his family of three sons and three daughters, Grandpa Deloske farmed with horses growing corn, oats and alfalfa to feed their cattle, hogs, goats, chickens and geese.
It was considered to be a family farm and it was presumed that it would always stay in the family. However in 1966, it was shortly after my grandfather passed away at the farm, that an investor contacted a part of the family with an offer to buy the farm. Unknown to the rest of the family, the farm was sold. The house, barn, and outbuildings were bulldozed and burned. The land was broken into five parcels as rooftops replaced the fields of corn, oats and alfalfa. Agriculture no longer existed here as this family farm was forever gone.
With the farm of our Uncle Joe and Aunt Stella Buras, we learned of conservation and perseverance. On their 158-acre farm, they worked diligently to not only protect the environment but to improve it. Cattle and hogs were raised from contoured rows of grain planted on terraced hillsides, fields of clover were grown to replenish the soils, and the use of toxic chemicals were thought to only contaminate the earth. This farm defined their lives.
Following the passing of Uncle Joe in 1982, Wayne and I vowed to not let this farm disappear like the farm of our grandparents. In 1993 we were able to purchase the farm from our Aunt Stel. When we took over the farming operation we were committed to follow in their footsteps and to deeply respect the environment just as they had. Today, we are a certified organic farm growing corn, soybeans, oats, winter wheat and alfalfa.
To my brother and I, these two farms were not just parcels of real estate to be bought and sold, they were a treasured part of us. We could not save our grandparent’s farm, but in 2010 we were offered the opportunity to forever protect the farm and legacy of our uncle and aunt with a permanent conservation easement from the Nebraska Land Trust.
The Nebraska Land Trust was founded in 2001 as a non-profit organization, dedicated to the mission of protecting agricultural, historical, and natural resources on land in Nebraska through education, partnering, and permanent conservation. They are the only land trust in Nebraska that is nationally accredited and a member of the Partnership of Rangeland Trusts (PORT). PORT is an alliance of eight agricultural-focused western land trusts dedicated to preserving Americas working farms and ranches. From the Pine Ridge and Wildcat Hills to the Niobrara River and Lower Platte Valley, the Nebraska Land Trust has conserved over 32,000 acres in 18 counties.
Conservation easements are still very new to our state and I am sure that most Nebraskans are unaware of this preservation opportunity. Support is needed, but there have been parties who are supplying misinformation concerning permanent conservation easements. So to that point, I would like to provide the following verifiable information.
Nationwide we are steadily losing agricultural land to development. Over the past decade, millions of acres have been lost in urban and rural sectors due to urban sprawl and expanding development. Nebraska is no exception to these losses.
To preserve agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has created the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) and recognized the escalating danger of this problem. It is noteworthy that with the 2018 federal farm bill, the USDA increased the monies available for the funding of permanent conservation easements from $250 million per year to $450 million.
By accepting a permanent conservation easement, the owner does not relinquish ownership. There is no “land grab” when an easement is accepted. Control of the farm/ranch remains with the owner with the freedom of making all operating decisions such as participation in USDA farm programs, crops to plant, or when or where fences need to be built.
Conservation easements do not freeze land valuations or real estate taxes. The valuations and real estate taxes assessed by Sarpy County on our farm have not been reduced because we have a permanent easement in place. Like every working farm in Sarpy County, we receive the “greenbelt” designation to relieve our tax burden, but in no other way do we receive any other considerations.
I would also like to note that although the city of Gretna is seven miles from our farm, their city limits are only 3.5 miles away and their jurisdiction reaches to within 2.5 miles. If in the near future the Gretna city limits were extended to envelop our farm, the “greenbelt” taxation designation we receive would only be protected because we have a permanent conservation easement in place. “Greenbelt” is not permitted within city limits so it would be extremely difficult to remain a working farm without our easement.
Conservation easements can be a powerful asset for the farmers and ranchers of our state. Development pressures are certainly not limited to Sarpy County, but Sarpy County may prove to be a prime example of how to preserve agriculture with the opportunity of conservation easements. It is now a critical time as the pressures are here and growing stronger as every agricultural acre in Sarpy County holds the potential for development. The option of a permanent conservation easement can protect a family farm/ranch for future generations to continue in agriculture. The lack of support for conservation easements can subject a family farm/ranch to permanent change, once an unprotected farm has been broken by development that land is altered and will never again return to agriculture.
I hope you will explore and further research the positive values of conservation easements. Please also know that as one of the early recipients of a permanent conservation easement in the Lower Platte Valley, my brother Wayne and I, and the future farmers who will tend our land, are eternally grateful for that opportunity.