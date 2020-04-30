Partners at the beginning and end of the food supply chain are thanking Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts for his work with meat processors to both protect employees and help keep meat processing moving forward in Nebraska.
“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone, but the fact remains that without livestock production and meat processing, there wouldn’t be meat at the grocery store, it wouldn’t’ be available for curbside pickup or delivery from restaurants, nor would you be able to get meat at the fast food drive through. That is reality,” Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson said. “Our farmers are already being challenged in finding processing for market ready livestock due to slow-downs at in-state processors and plant closures in neighboring states. Widespread closure of processing plants, even for limited periods of time, could be devastating for farmers and consumers alike. We appreciate Gov. Ricketts’ ongoing efforts to work with meat processors to protect employees and to keep meat processing moving forward.”
Millions of Americans, including Nebraskans, rely on meat protein. Meat processing is the critical process of harvesting livestock for conversion into the meat that ultimately is available for consumption in the form of fresh meats like hamburger, pork chops, steaks, roasts, chicken breasts, and in other forms, such as frozen and canned meats, and other meat products.
“The process of how food gets from the farm gate to the dinner plate is a delicate one that shouldn’t be taken for granted. The stability of our food supply is dependent on everyone along the supply chain being able to do their part, including the meat processing sector” said Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association. Whether it is the pepperoni and hamburger on frozen pizzas, or canned chicken and all the different fresh meats behind the counter, when you walk through a grocery store, all those products are the result of meat processing. Farmers are farming, grocery stores are open, it is imperative every step necessary to protect workers is taken to keep meat processors’ doors open. Gov. Ricketts has played a key role in trying to make that happen.”
Ricketts has worked with meat processors throughout the COVID-19 crisis, recently sharing insights as to his efforts with meat processors and representatives of meat processing employees focused on protecting employees and curbing the spread of COVID-19 in meat processing facilities.