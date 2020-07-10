Nebraska Farm Bureau leaders expressed concern about what they say is an attempt by some in the oil industry to circumvent the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS).
As the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) looks to review the large number of petitions for waivers for past years that have been received, Farm Bureau is urging that they be denied, said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson in a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler July 9.
“The granting of these petitions would not only go against congressional intent, judicial precedent, EPA rules, and procedures, but would also cause substantial economic harm to Nebraska farmers and ethanol producers,” he said.
The RFS was developed to help drive investment in cleaner domestic fuels and give American consumers more choices and lower prices at the pump.
“This latest attempt to skirt the recent Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals decision by working to petition the EPA to grant ‘gap year’ waivers don’t even follow EPA’s long-standing rules regarding hardship waivers," Nelson said. "It also comes during one of the hardest economic times for both farmers as well as ethanol producers."
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit in Denver ruled Jan. 24 that the EPA improperly granted small-refinery exemptions to the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2017 and 2018. The agency has yet to announce changes to the program in response to the court's ruling.
“We also take very seriously President Trump’s promises to expand America’s renewable energy portfolio and protect America’s ethanol industry," Nelson said, urging Wheeler to make good on those promises.