Platte Institute reviews annual issues in Lincoln, reform opportunities

With the 107th Nebraska Legislature set to convene next month, the Platte Institute is releasing the latest edition of its Legislative Issue Guide, available online in PDF and HTML formats at PlatteInstitute.org/Guide.
The guide reviews key issues impacting economic opportunity, tax policy, and government transparency in Nebraska that lawmakers will likely discuss in the coming biennial session. In addition to summaries of topics including property taxes, occupational licensing, and regulations, the guide also includes references to more expansive research and articles on each subject.
“With each new class of senators entering the Unicameral, lawmakers often have to elect new committee leaders and are assigned to work on policy issues they might be deciding on for the first time,” Platte Institute Policy Director Sarah Curry said.
“Our Legislative Issue Guide is an easy way for policymakers to get acquainted with the problems and potential solutions they face when they come into office or start a new session,” said Curry.
Senators and their staff will be presented with a number of new challenges as Nebraska seeks to continue its climb back from the deep and sudden recession that struck the country as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though Nebraska’s state unemployment rate ranks the country’s lowest in the most recent numbers, fewer people have returned to the workforce than before the pandemic, and agriculture has become more reliant on federal relief programs to stay in the black.
The guide includes recommendations on making emergency regulatory relief measures from the pandemic permanent, creating a transparent inventory system for federal funds sent to the state, including COVID-19 relief funds, and expanding on policies allowing emergency recognition of out-of-state medical licensing and increased telehealth access.