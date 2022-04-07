Regenerative agriculture: Driving Nebraska into climate leadership

Business and political leaders from around the world descended upon Glasgow, Scotland, late last year for COP26, flown in on their gas-guzzling private jets which emitted thousands of tons of carbon dioxide. COP26, or the 26th Conference of the Parties, was the United Nations’ annual climate change conference and a prime example of the hypocrisy and green-washing exemplified throughout the political sphere. Those following the events of the month-long conference experienced a rollercoaster of emotions that ended with an unceremonious closing, marked by empty pledges and asinine aspirations, leaving more tangible action to be desired.
Nebraska has found itself as an unexpected climate leader because of the principles and practices employed across the state. At the crossroads of the burgeoning revolution of regenerative agriculture, Nebraska can still do more. In fact, we must do more. Our state is fourth nationally for land dedicated to farms and ranches at 45 million acres, or 92% of the land area of the whole state.
Data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows farming and ranching as contributing around 10% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions. However the upside potential for agriculture to reverse that contribution is greater than any other industry. The key to Nebraska’s emergence in countering climate change is the soil beneath our feet, and a proven approach to agriculture, regenerative farming and ranching, is showing great potential to improve the health of our soil while simultaneously reducing rising emissions.
Regenerative agriculture means an approach to conservation and rehabilitation that prioritizes improvements to soil health, biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and various geochemical cycles. Soil health extends into numerous facets from reducing soil erosion, reducing flooding by increasing water capacity, and increasing the soil’s fertility to improve crop yields.
In the United States alone, over 250 million metric tons of CO2 can be stored in the soil but only when given due diligence. Globally, widespread utilization of cover crops, no-till cultivation, and crop rotations could sequester 8 billion metric tons of CO2 annually which is around the amount the world provides at the current rate of fossil fuel usage. By increasing biodiversity through re-generative agricultural practices Nebraska would have a large role in reducing emissions and provide another big benefit to Nebraska soils: stopping our soil erosion problem in which the Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA-NRCS) estimates that we lose approximately 3 tons of soil per acre per year. Adoption of regenerative agriculture practices will help farmers maintain more profit in saved topsoil instead of literally watching their most valuable resource wash away down the river.
From this foundation, Nebraska looks to the future. Nebraska currently leads the United States in no-till farming but there is so much more growth to foster. Dormant periods between seasonal plantings could be bridged by cover crops, protecting the soil from erosion due to snowmelt or rainfall and conserving nutrients and moisture throughout the year. Cover cropping is also projected to limit, if not prevent, the dust storms that plague the state when the roots of crops have not secured the top layers of soil. Programs such as those provided by Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) have provided support through grants across the state to fund projects of conservation and innovation, but a systemic change is needed.
Momentum continues to build towards this more hopeful vision. In fact over the last several years, farmers and ranchers, tribes, urban farmers, supply chain workers, smaller processors, young people and consumers have come together to form a network, RegeNErate Nebraska, to build out the vision for the future of agriculture in Nebraska.
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon has begun to lead legislative efforts to incentivize agricultural practic-es that are better for the climate including the introduction of the Growing Climate Solutions Act to the House of Representatives in 2020. The bill’s Senate counterpart is sponsored by Senator Deb Fischer. With several of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation also holding strategic posts on the Agricultural Committee, there is also a big opportunity to usher in a swift and safe transition for more Nebraska farmers and ranchers to regenerative agriculture in the 2023 Farm Bill.
The State of Nebraska is rich with culture and principle, both serving as determinants of its development into a climate leader. Regenerative agriculture has provided the guidelines to improve soil health, sequester carbon dioxide from greenhouse gas emissions, and prevent environmental disasters ranging from overuse of pesticides to nitrogen-caused algal blooms. These practices extend far beyond the ecological benefits of conserving moisture and nutrients and economic benefits of improved crop fertility; regenerative agriculture can serve as the state’s best counter against climate change. Thankfully, there are steps being taken here in the Great Plains, with Nebraska leading the way.
Luke Klahs is a Scott Scholar at Creighton University, studying economics on the pre-dental track, and works in the Office of Sustainability Programs on campus. Laura Thomas is the communications and partnerships manager at GC Resolve, a communications and consulting company designed to increase education and mobilization of the general public in order to build regenerative and resilient communities. The authors worked in partnership with the American Conservation Coalition on this piece.