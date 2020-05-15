Graduates from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture find the demand in the agricultural workforce is strong in all facets of the industry.
On May 7, I had the honor of introducing the NCTA Class of 2020 in a virtual commencement ceremony. Over 120 degrees and certificates were conferred to the graduates by University of Nebraska Vice President Mike Boehm.
Despite dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two months, our Aggie graduates are obviously enthusiastic about their future careers. That is because a high percentage of our graduates were already employed in summer internships or permanent employment in the industry.
From ag banking and ranching, to animal health care and irrigation technology, Nebraska’s employers are seeking skilled individuals. As a campus awarding associate of science or associate of applied science degrees, our specialty is two-year academic programs.
Professors in veterinary technology, animal and equine science, agribusiness and agronomy or agricultural mechanics, all say the volume of emails, telephone calls or job postings continues to be strong.
In addition to job postings on campus and through each department, NCTA also maintains an electronic posting board available to the public. See https://ncta.unl.edu/full-part-time-jobs for details on availability or a form that employers can complete.
Many of our first-year students in ag production are now on summer internships and work experience. The required external experience for veterinary technician students is complete. They perform their internships for the final eight weeks of the spring semester.
The veterinary technician graduates are working in a veterinary clinic or animal health position now while they study for their national examination to be a licensed vet tech. We know they are well equipped and prepared in the skills required by our Veterinary Technician division.
Currently, we are preparing for the Vet Tech summer session which begins June 15. Due to the space in the VT area, and on the NCTA campus, we will be able to divide the students into small groups and exercise physical distancing.
We will be having in-person classes at NCTA in the fall beginning Aug. 24. As families discuss college options for the fall, I invite you to research the high quality, affordable programs here at NCTA. We are close to home, giving students hands-on training in award-winning programs.
Give us a call to take a virtual tour, visit with an advisor or team coach, learn about the residence halls and see all that NCTA can offer you. Can’t come to campus? Not a worry. We’ve got technology to assist in these conversations. Watch for student videos now being posted on social media about the advantages of attendance at NCTA. You’ll be glad you did.
To high school graduates, congratulations on completion of your secondary education! For sophomores and juniors finishing up your semester, talk to seniors who have taken dual credit classes. It pays to consider completing an animal science or agronomy class from your high school and earn college credit, too.
Part of the University of Nebraska system, the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture is a two-year institution with a statewide mission of preparing students for successful careers in agriculture, veterinary technology and related industries. NCTA is known for its affordable tuition, high job-placement rate for its graduates, and for the success of student teams in numerous competitive activities including crops judging, ranch horse events, livestock judging, shotgun sports, stock dog trials, and intercollegiate rodeo. The college is consistently ranked as one of the best two-year schools in the nation.