Did you know that there is an organization in Iowa working with people who want to transition from their military service to the agricultural sector? That question describes the mission of Veterans In Agriculture, whose leadership has an interest and a passion for agriculture and helping veterans make that transition.
The goals of our organization are simple: Assist military veterans to develop, grow and succeed as productive members of Iowa’s agricultural industry and rural communities; provide training, link veterans to resources, networks, programs and organizations; and to collaborate with other veteran organizations to significantly support veterans so they can establish and maintain successful farming/ranching or agricultural businesses.
Rural America makes up about 15% of the overall population of the United States, but 45% of those who serve in uniform come from these rural communities. Roughly half of those veterans when questioned stated that they would like to return to their home area. Iowa has more than 230,000 veterans, making up 6% of its population, while farmers make up only 3%.
Veterans In Agriculture works with all who have worn the uniform, including disabled veterans. While this is an Iowa based non-profit, assistance is given to these individuals regardless of physical location as in some instances while still deployed in other counties across the globe. Some are pursuing education in agriculture with the help of the GI Bill but most are looking for work in agriculture to gain experience and knowledge before starting a farm of their own.
VIA started at the basics. Sometimes, the amount of information found on-line can be overwhelming and many just need help sorting it out or are trying to figure out where to start or how the information fits into their operation. This is where VIA steps in. Each individual who contacts the organization is provided individualized assistance to fit their interests and location, as well as skills and abilities. Veterans call or email with questions about everything, such as obtaining ag financing to help with raising honey bees or bison and everything in-between. The diversity of agriculture among veteran farmers is as diverse as it is with Iowa’s established farmers.
Volatile agriculture markets, high capital costs and seemingly few jobs in rural areas may seem like high hurdles to tackle and can be discouraging to those interested in entering agriculture. Veterans who are interested in entering farming do so because of the passion they have for it. Iowa has a tremendous number of people who served, came home and who have since been working in agriculture. These individuals provided global security through many conflicts and wars, they came home to the farm and began providing food security.
VIA has many great partnerships, which include Iowa State University’s Beginning Farmer Center. The Center’s Ag Link Program helps with identifying available land and helps match landowners who are interested in helping a beginning farmer by transitioning the operation over time versus the landowner selling out upon retirement.
Easter Seals is also a partner through its Rural Solutions program, which enhances the quality of life for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers with disabilities. This program accommodates disabled veterans and helps make adaptations so that work on a farm can be completed. Working with the Home Base Iowa initiative, VIA is able to identify veterans who are looking for jobs and internships in agriculture.
VIA has begun an equipment donation program, facilitating the transfer of excess equipment to a veteran in need. Equipment needs always include disabled veterans who need Gators, as well as veterans who are growing produce or have a small livestock operation and have a need for smaller tractors with attachments. And the organization is working through the registered apprenticeship standards in a hope to meet agricultural training needs for veterans after their time in the service.
VIA empowers veterans to thrive in agriculture by either connecting them to the resources needed to be successful in farm businesses or by linking veterans to agricultural employers for successful careers. For more information, visit www.veteransinagriculture.org or contact us by email at info@veteransinagriculture.org.