 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Protecting Agriculture's Future

NFSHW-2022.jpg

National Farm Safety and Health Week is September 18-24, 2022

The 2019 data for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous in America with 573 fatalities, or an equivalent of 23.1 deaths per 100,000 workers. Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. For this reason, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This annual promotion initiated by the National Safety Council has been proclaimed as such by each sitting U.S. President since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. National Farm Safety and Health Week is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.

AgriSafe Webinars

Each day during National Farm Safety & Health (NFSHW) Week, AgriSafe will host two free webinars related to the daily topic of focus. Participants only need to register one time to access all of the NFSHW webinars.

Register for AgriSafe Webinars at https://www.necasag.org/nationalfarmsafetyandhealthweek/

Daily Topics of Focus

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 - Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 - Overall Farmer Health

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 - Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 - Confined Spaces

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 - Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture

Webinar Schedule

Monday, Sept. 19

People are also reading…

12 p.m. CDT - Crashes Involving Agricultural Vehicles in the Southwest Region

2 p.m. CDT - ATV/UTV Safety for Farm Women

Tuesday, September 20

Noon CDT - Putting Time and Distance Between Someone at Risk of Suicide and Lethal Means: An Overview of the CALM Workshop

2 p.m. CDT - Heat and Wildfire Smoke Exposure Among Agricultural Workers: Examining Exposure Risk and Potential Strategies to Protect Workers

Wednesday, September 21

Noon CDT - Protecting and Promoting the Health of Young Agricultural Workers: The Role of Employers and Supervisors

2 p.m. CDT - Farm Youth Mental Health: What We Know and How to Help

Thursday, September 22

Noon CDT - Roundtable Discussion: Grain Bin Safety

2 p.m. CDT - Confined Space: Grain Bin Entry

Friday, September 23

Noon CDT - More than Milk: Strong Bones and Injury Prevention for Aging Women in Ag

2 p.m. CDT - ¡Basta! Working Together to Prevent Sexual Harassment in the Agricultural Workplace

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing dog makes for quiet farm

Missing dog makes for quiet farm

This writing finds me on a hunt for my dog Waylon. He disappeared after I let him out early Sunday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Hague Angus Ranch

Hague Angus Ranch

When Nebraska rancher Josh Freiberger traveled to New Zealand a decade ago he saw something in their beef cattle that was missing in U.S. breeds.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News