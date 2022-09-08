Protecting Agriculture's Future

National Farm Safety and Health Week is September 18-24, 2022
The 2019 data for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the agricultural sector is still the most dangerous in America with 573 fatalities, or an equivalent of 23.1 deaths per 100,000 workers. Fall harvest time can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons of the year for the agriculture industry. For this reason, the third week of September has been recognized as National Farm Safety and Health Week. This annual promotion initiated by the National Safety Council has been proclaimed as such by each sitting U.S. President since Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. National Farm Safety and Health Week is led by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), the agricultural partner of the National Safety Council.
AgriSafe Webinars
Each day during National Farm Safety & Health (NFSHW) Week, AgriSafe will host two free webinars related to the daily topic of focus. Participants only need to register one time to access all of the NFSHW webinars.
Daily Topics of Focus
Monday, Sept. 19, 2022 - Tractor Safety & Rural Roadway Safety
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 - Overall Farmer Health
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 - Safety & Health for Youth in Agriculture
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 - Confined Spaces
Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 - Safety & Health for Women in Agriculture
Webinar Schedule
Monday, Sept. 19
12 p.m. CDT - Crashes Involving Agricultural Vehicles in the Southwest Region
2 p.m. CDT - ATV/UTV Safety for Farm Women
Tuesday, September 20
Noon CDT - Putting Time and Distance Between Someone at Risk of Suicide and Lethal Means: An Overview of the CALM Workshop
2 p.m. CDT - Heat and Wildfire Smoke Exposure Among Agricultural Workers: Examining Exposure Risk and Potential Strategies to Protect Workers
Wednesday, September 21
Noon CDT - Protecting and Promoting the Health of Young Agricultural Workers: The Role of Employers and Supervisors
2 p.m. CDT - Farm Youth Mental Health: What We Know and How to Help
Thursday, September 22
Noon CDT - Roundtable Discussion: Grain Bin Safety
2 p.m. CDT - Confined Space: Grain Bin Entry
Friday, September 23
Noon CDT - More than Milk: Strong Bones and Injury Prevention for Aging Women in Ag
2 p.m. CDT - ¡Basta! Working Together to Prevent Sexual Harassment in the Agricultural Workplace