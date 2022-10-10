There's no time like October

This time of year, crisp mornings, falling leaves and warm, blue-sky afternoons always make me think of my younger days on the farm and of baseball’s World Series.

I love most things about the weather in this part of the country, almost all year around. Like most folks, I complain about the extended cold snaps, bitter winds and blizzard snows of mid-winter. Like most folks I complain about the extended hot, dry, windy days of mid-summer. But for the most part, I relish the changing seasons and the way they affect my mood and the world around me.

October, though. October is the best. For me, anyway. It’s when the sun slants lower in the south sky at mid-day, when the light in the morning is soft and smoky and when the evening sunset is gloriously red, orange and purple in layers above the western bluffs of the Missouri River. It’s when the night is sharp, with lows in the 40s, and the day is mellow, with highs that reach to the high 70s or low 80s. The early-afternoon sun through the dry leaves of the trees spreads friendly shadows on lawns that have been clipped for the last time before their grass goes dormant.

In mid-summer, 80 degrees is a sign of sweltering weather to come soon. In October, 80 degrees just means the temperature will soon be settling down for the evening, and the evening promises to be as perfect as if it were being painted by the most talented artist who ever lived. Sunsets in October are the times when I pause for a bit and consider the many good fortunes that I’ve enjoyed in a generally fortunate life.

As I go about the routines of preparing for the coming winter, I often reflect on autumns on the family farm. I was too young to really appreciate what a gift this time of year can be. All I knew then was that I liked the sight of rust-colored milo in the field and the whispers that brittle corn stalks made as they swayed in the breeze. When I shut down the ancient grain truck after a trip to town, I liked the way the engine noise faded and the way a layer of dust settled over the land as the sounds of the countryside – cattle lowing, pheasants cackling, sparrows chirping – replaced the clatter of internal combustion engines. In such moments, all seemed well with the world – or if not completely well, then at least filled with the possibility that it could get better and better.

In such quiet moments, I’d sometimes lean against the rusted fender of the truck and replay the day’s World Series game in my head. I wasn’t much of an athlete, but like most people I knew, I loved Major League baseball. Like my dad and my big brother in the 1950s, I followed the Brooklyn Dodgers. The New York Yankees were my sworn enemies, even as I admired Mickey Mantle and Phil Rizzuto. I fell for the Dodgers in 1955, the year they beat the Yankees four games to three to win their only World Series in Brooklyn. Wouldn’t you know, the following year, 1956, “dem Bums’’ broke my heart, losing to the Yankees in seven games, including the one in which Don Larsen pitched a perfect game. The next year, as the sports pages carried hints that the Dodgers might be moving from Ebbets Field, I switched allegiance to the Milwaukee Braves, just in time for them to beat the Yankees in seven games.

The reason I always connect baseball with October and the farm, I suppose, is because the World Series took place in very early October. The 1955 Series started on Sept, 28 and ended Oct. 4. The ’57 Series was Oct. 2-10. What better time to be playing championship baseball than that?

We still had plenty of farm work to get done in late September and early October, but the games were on the radio. Games were daytime affairs. I could catch half innings driving from one chore to another. I sometimes invented chores as an excuse to get in the pickup and get a broadcast update. When I’d return to the field or wherever Dad worked and waited, the first thing he’d say is, “What’s the score now?’’

I looked online and saw that the 2022 World Series is scheduled for Oct. 28 through Nov. 5. Seriously? I still like baseball, but that’s way too late for a World Series.