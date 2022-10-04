Volunteer firefighter dies battling Nebraska wildfire

A volunteer firefighter has died in the line of duty while battling a 15,000 acre wildfire in the Bessey Ranger District of Nebraska National Forest.

Mike Moody, 59 years old, was the assistant fire chief for the Purdum Volunteer fire department. Moody, who had served as a volunteer firefighter for 40 years, “succumbed to a medical emergency,” according to Region 26 Emergency Management. He had previously served as the fire chief.

Moody was an extremely active member of the Purdum Fire Department and was well known by first responders across the state, a news release from Region 26 Council stated.

According to Region 26, “Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a respected and well-loved member of his community.”

Moody was one of the first one the scene when the Bovee fire was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The blaze quickly spread pushing through dry fuels on gusty south winds in the drought-stricken Sandhills in north central Nebraska and went on to destroy the Nebraska State 4-H camp, camper cabins and the lookout tower.

By late afternoon on Monday, Oct. 3, 100 firefighters were still working to extinguish the wildfire.

“In addition to 100 firefighters on it, there are also resources here from all over the country. Local folks, Nebraska Forest Service, resources from South Dakota and the Black Hills,” said Travis Mason-Bushman, public information officer for the Nebraska National Forest.

“Everybody comes when you call; it doesn’t matter where the fire started,” he added.

The nearby village of Halsey, Neb., had to be evacuated, but evacuees were able to return to Halsey Monday evening.

The cause is still under investigation by U.S. Forest service investigators. It could take weeks to determine, Mason-Bushman said.

After being closed due to the fire, Nebraska Highway 2 has been re-opened between Thedford and Halsey.

To protect public and firefighter safety, the Nebraska National Forest has closed the entire Bessey Ranger District to the public during the Bovee Fire.

Aside from Moody, no other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

However, further confirmation is expected from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Closure details will be posted on the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nebraska/alerts-notices