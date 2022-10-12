We’re here for a reason

As you can imagine, harvest is in full swing for not only my family, but for our friends and neighbors here as well. Jason and I no longer have corn and soybeans to harvest, and it’s been a bit of an adjustment for this time of year to be a bit slower than we’re used to.
We didn’t completely swear off field work when we moved here, and two weeks ago Jason found himself behind the wheel of a disc in an effort to prepare one of our pivots for a round of drilling. Needless to say, Jason didn’t return home that day begging for more time in the machine.
We’ve been moving the cows between pivots of millet, and turnips, and the majority of our fields were drilled last week to rye again. It works out pretty well with cover crops as the cows can graze what's still standing, pack in the newly drilled rye, and do some fertilizing while they’re at it. I never knew how much cows liked turnips, but I’m glad they do, as it’s never on my grocery list.
We haven’t been able to catch a rain in what feels like forever, and there doesn’t appear to be much in the forecast for us either. It’s dusty and somewhat miserable when the wind picks up and Jason invested in a pair of ski goggles to wear on the super windy days. I’m minutes away from ordering a pair for myself. Surprisingly, I’ve kept the fashion comments to myself, as it’s that dire of a situation.
We’re still feeding everything, and last week we sorted off some more heifers that we decided not to keep, and some more bulls out of the sale pen as well. I’m thankful for Jason’s eye and research in this department, and he is pretty strict on his culling and pulling practices. He cares deeply about the longevity of our herd, and with the limited resources we have, we really can only afford to keep, and to offer the best on our sale each year. We weighed the bulls during the sorting process the other day, and it's a good gauge for us to make sure they are gaining the way they need too, and getting everything out of the ration they should be.
In other news, I’ve officially stepped on what appears to be my millionth sandbur, and sucked up what feels like the ten millionth fly in our house with my vacuum. I’ve bragged about the sandhills a lot over the last year in these articles, but I’ve got to tell you those sandburs are something else.
I also think I’m turning into Snow White, as my wildlife encounters continue. The turkeys are still thriving in our yard, and last week, I came across multiple deer on the side of the road (thank God) and had two coyotes cross my path in broad daylight. Now, I don’t generally like deer encounters. If you remember, I totaled two cars after I moved here due to these encounters. Because I continue to have run-ins with them, I did some research and read that seeing deer while driving can be a message to slow down and find inner balance, as you may be missing out on the subtleties of life in other areas. Which honestly, is always a good reminder for me this time of the year. My right foot does seem to get heavier this time of year.
The coyotes also caught me off guard, and honestly, I thought I would learn it was a bad omen and in some cultures that can be true. However, I like to cherry pick and find the good, and some say seeing a coyote in the daylight is a reminder to trust yourself in a new chapter of your life and to not take life so seriously.
In my opinion God took the time to create each and every one of these animals for a lot of different reasons, and every time I see one, I’m reminded that he took the same amount of time and effort to create you and I. He sent us to this time and place for a reason.
I find myself struggling sometimes to solidify my reason for being here, and questioning if I’m even in the right place. These thoughts get me crying out for insight from time to time. But that’s what keeps me going too. We’re still here, so there must be more, because there is no limit on who we can become. I might not ever know the answers for my life for sure. I’ll just keep showing up, feasting off what He’s done in my life. At the end of it, I hope I can communicate how I tried to see Him and appreciate all He gave me every day in some way or another.
I might question him on the sandburs that slow me down every day, and we’re definitely going to have to have a chat about the flies, but both continue to prove that I’ll never be perfect.