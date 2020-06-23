Some are calling it weird weather.
The eastern Iowa path that former tropical storm Cristobal took June 9 was “only the second ever tropical storm in Iowa,” according to reports. However, several climatologists and a meteorologist note it’s not that uncommon for a tropical system’s remnants — the leftover effects of a weakening storm — to cycle up the Mississippi Valley before turning east.
“The statement that ‘this is only the second time’ cannot be correct, as I'm sure remnants of other tropical systems have impacted that region before,” said Jeff Hutton, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Dodge City, Kansas. “The keyword: remnants.”
Those remnants are raising plenty of interest in Iowa and throughout the Midwest.
After landfall, the system was shortly re-classified as a tropical depression and entered Iowa from northeastern Missouri, bringing locally heavy rainfall across eastern Iowa with a narrow south-to-north swath of four inches to six inches of rainfall, said Justin Glisan, Ph.D., state climatologist of Iowa.
Cristobal’s path was considered, “A rare push through the Corn Belt.”
Experts confirmed that the storm provided vital moisture for Midwestern corn and soybeans in a narrow swath through Missouri, eastern Iowa, southeastern Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
“Without rain from Cristobal and a cold front, many Midwestern crops would have begun to suffer from the hot, dry weather,” said Brad Rippey, USDA meteorologist for the Office of the Chief Economist, World Agricultural Outlook Board, in Washington, D.C. “Instead, corn and soybeans — which haven’t yet reached the heat- and moisture-sensitive reproductive stage of development — were easily able to withstand the early-season heatwave.”
However, Rippey said pockets of Midwestern cropland — especially corn in much of Kansas, and southern and eastern Nebraska — missed most of June’s rainfall, and need rain to prevent potential yield losses. Hot and windy weather is also stressing crops.
In the south Nebraska Panhandle, many areas are significantly behind the 90-day precipitation average.
“Forage production from rangelands and pastures is going to be less than average for many locations,” said Aaron Berger, South Panhandle Extension Unit for Kimball, Banner, and Cheyenne counties in Kimball, Nebraska. “Hay production from winter annuals and spring annual forages is down. Some ranchers are already making plans to reduce stocking rates on rangeland and pastures by removing yearling cattle early, early weaning of calves and identifying and selling non-pregnant cows earlier than normal. Ranchers are also exploring alternative options for hay.”
Conditions in the Nebraska Panhandle and southwest Nebraska vary regionally.
“Most of the Sandhills, (especially northeastern Sandhills) received above average precipitation over the last month,” said Mitch Stephenson, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension rangeland specialist in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Corn in Nebraska (by June 16) was generally in the four- to six-leaf stage, and likely gained at least two leaf stages in the past week.
Al Dutcher, agricultural Extension climatologist for the Nebraska State Climate Office in Lincoln, Nebraska, said most of the recent corn issues were inability of young roots to keep up with daily moisture needs.
“Rolling was observed during peak heating, but that’s a normal response to moisture stress in a young plant,” Dutcher said. “Root growth couldn’t go down quick enough to compensate for increased ET (evapotranspiration) demands. However, this can be a good thing if good subsoil moisture exists.
“The key will be the next two weeks, as ET rates will approach 0.25 to 0.30 inch/day) for corn.”
In western Kansas, wheat yields are better than expected.
John Holman, professor of cropping systems at the Western Kansas Agricultural Research Center, Kansas State University in Garden City, Kansas, said a combination of lack of rain, high temperatures, and high winds reduced wheat yields across western Kansas.
“We had some decent stored soil moisture to carry that crop, but without the stored moisture, conditions would have been worse,” he said. “The dryland corn and sorghum are showing signs of stress. Pastures look brown with little growth. Western Kansas had barely enough rainfall for cheatgrass and western wheat to green up.”
For wheat in northern Kansas, which was in milk to dough stage, recent rains will improve grain fill.
Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, said spring-planted crops — corn, soybeans and sorghum — need the moisture right now, as they are in the active growth stage.
“More seasonal temperatures (80s rather than high 90s) will also be welcome,” Knapp said.
In eastern Kansas, rangeland and pastures are reported in good shape.
“Most of the smooth brome has been harvested as well as first cutting alfalfa,” said Walter H. Fick, Ph.D., Kansas State University agronomy professor and Extension range management specialist. “Brome yield was fair, with some insect problems in alfalfa.”