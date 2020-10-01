With our country said to be more vulnerable to extreme weather events — severe storms and tornadoes, extreme rainfall, heat waves, drought, hurricanes and higher average temperatures — a big question is how producers will adapt.
One specialist says producers in the Midwest continue installing more tile in land to drain excess water from farm fields because of increased wetness. Some are buying larger tractors and developing ways to plant and harvest faster in order to deal with smaller windows of opportunity for planting and sometimes harvest.
“In the Northern Plains we have people changing to certain crops to take advantage of the changing climate,” said Dennis Todey, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa.
Farmers are slowly adopting soil conservation practices to protect soil during heavy rains, and they continue to buy more crop insurance to protect in larger weather events, Todey said. They might also market crops differently to manage financial risk, he added.
Producers can also adapt to changing conditions by using climate informed decision-tools and relying on experts.
While predicting the weather months ahead is still difficult, there are certain patterns producers can bet on.
When it comes to grasses and feed for livestock, for example, if your ranch has reached mid-May with very dry conditions, there is a small chance that you get enough rain to help grasses return, Todey said. So you buy feed or reduce livestock to reduce risks of having to sell cattle later and losing money or having to buy more expensive feed, he said.
If Midwest farmers have wet soils from the fall into the winter, then spring planting timing adjustments could help reduce the number of field passes, maybe switching to a shorter season hybrid, Todey added.
Another specialist recommends developing more resilient cropping systems to deal with extreme weather.
Iowa State University associate professor in agronomy Sotirios Archontoulis said that involves year-by-year dynamic changes in management practices including cultivars to follow the trends and respond immediately. It also involves long-term investments on improving soil quality.
“The solution will be site-specific or region-specific. What’s best for central Iowa may not be the same for northern Kansas,” he said.
Extreme weather events through climate change are reported to be increasing in intensity and recurrences, relayed Ash Cutright. A sooon-to-be 2021 graduate of Western Governors University, Cutright linked severe weather-related events and climate change to societal health and socioeconomic impacts — especially in the case of drought and heat waves. His presentation came during the National Weather Association annual virtual meeting Sept. 16.
“Climbing temperatures have led to loss of moisture in plants and increases in evaporation rates, leading to poor air quality and an increase in airborne illnesses,” Cutright said. “Extreme temperature variations disrupt growing seasons, causing poor crop yields, inflation and potential food crisis.”
Farmers have always been at the forefront of adaptation strategies in the face of a changing climate, sometimes with assistance from the federal government.
USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey noted the conservation effort that grew out of the Dust Bowl.
“After the 1930s, when producers on the Great Plains were challenged by the horrific Dust Bowl wind storms, early soil conservation pioneer USDA’s Hugh Bennett headed up the Soil Conservation Service,” he said.
That agency grew into today’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, which today helps farmers use no-till and plant cover crops to maximize production potential and reduce erosion.
“Part of the reason our country has become more vulnerable to extreme events is more people live in vulnerable areas,” said National Weather Service director Louis W. Uccellini during the NWA conference. “More older people live along the coastline. Why is that important? It takes longer to evacuate, so the people responsible for evacuating the coastline are starting to do it earlier.”
For his agency, building a weather-ready nation is about building community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather, Uccellini said. That was challenging during the devastating derecho that chopped through Iowa, the Midwest and Great Lakes states Aug. 10. There was little lead time to warn people before it hit.
As for what’s expected for the coming months, the Climate Prediction Center issued a La Niña advisory based on cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.
For Nebraska and Kansas, La Niña usually means colder and drier weather, although winter storms can still develop in the central Plains.
The seasonal outlook has a warmer and drier pattern for Kansas from October to December, with an even more pronounced La Niña pattern from December to February, said Mary Knapp, Kansas State University assistant state climatologist.
Another university has launched a tool for helping farmers compare weather year to year.
In September, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach launched a new weather tool on its Forecast and Assessment of Cropping Systems website. It displays summaries with weather data dating back to 1984 for every crop reporting district in 12 Midwestern states.
“At Iowa State, we do crop modeling to forecast the yields and soil aspects such as moisture and mineralization across the Corn Belt. This provides stakeholders with more data for decision making,” Archontoulis said.
He developed the tool with several other ISU professors.
“We realized it’s not just for modeling, but farmers can also check precipitation, warm nights, radiation (sunny days) and 11 other weather indicators,” he said.
The tool can be found at https://crops.extension.iastate.edu/facts/weather-tool. Start by selecting a region, then click on a variable such as “extreme rain days” or “warm nights.” Next, choose to compare by month or by a whole year. Finally, click the button to create graphs and generate data.
“It’s free and is a good tool for everybody to have a quick assessment of the weather and benchmarking analysis to explain high or low yields per region,” Archontoulis said.