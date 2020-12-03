The National Weather Service is upgrading the weather radar webpage that farmers, ranchers and other weather watchers can use to see developing storms and precipitation.
The NWS said the key weather radar upgrade for users will be sharper radar views. The current/older radar becomes pixelated (blurry) each time a person tries to zoom in and enlarge the view on the radar page. Also, people can loop it — known as looking at several radar images over a period of time — and it still won’t get pixelated while people zoom in for a closer look. They can zoom in to see the precipitation approaching, or how intense it is, and see any NWS watches and warnings.
“The new radar has much higher resolution — four times as much — and will let you zoom in with a sharper picture, and move around that region more,” said Paul Kirkwood, meteorologist at the Science & Technology Services Division, NWS/ Southern Region in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kirkwood, who is also the project manager of the team that created the new radar, said the new webpage is easy to navigate, and radar data is accessible on any platform, from any device — smartphone, tablet or PC.
As of Nov. 17, the public can begin trying out the new radar page in preview mode to get familiar with it at the temporary new site: preview-radar.weather.gov, while continuing to have access to the old (current) radar webpage, until the old one is discontinued on Dec. 16. Then the new radar will be available on the permanent site at radar.weather.gov.
Another main reason for re-designing the webpage is that Adobe Flash will not be supported in 2021, and the current page uses Flash. In addition, Flash doesn’t work on most mobile devices, which has led to complaints from the public.
“I think the biggest change that users will see is that, while currently you see little blue dots showing up on the major cities ... when you go to the new radar, you will just get radar right away. No blue dots,” Kirkwood said. “It’ll be zoomed out to the continental U.S. with greater detail than you see now. Farmers could zoom in to their area of interest, save it (as a bookmark) and that specific location will be saved.
He added that another new feature of the webpage is no more “Radar Not Available” pages if a nearby radar has to be taken offline for maintenance. Those blank re-direct pages have been replaced with feed from other radars, which will automatically kick in to provide images to a user. Red dots will indicate which radars are offline in the nation’s weather radar network of 159 sites.
“Let’s say your farm is just west of Topeka, Kansas. If the Topeka radar went ‘offline’ for maintenance, previously you would’ve had to know to go to the Wichita site or the Kansas City site to get radar data,” Kirkwood explained. “Now, with the new radar viewer, you won’t know it’s down for maintenance ... you will still have radar data… and you won’t have to make any changes to see the radar, because it will automatically do that, because it uses our mosaic radar (the surrounding radars) to fill in.”
Typically, on a quiet weather day — when there’s no severe weather — radar scans normally update every 10 minutes.
When there is severe weather, radar scans use precipitation mode, and the update frequency increases to every four and a half minutes.
“We also have the ability to use another function that can give an extra lowest level scan every one-half minute,” Kirkwood added.
This new radar page ties into the Weather-Ready Nation plan; the NWS mission to protect lives and property, and users don’t have to be experts to get a radar.
“It provides a way for farmers and any radar users to easily navigate the radar,” Kirkwood said. “They just zoom into the page of their interest, and the rest is done for them.”
For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/ilx/radar-display-faq.