With some ranchers in the central Great Plains already immersed in their calving season, and farmers preparing for the busiest time of year, a big focus is the spring forecast.
Released Feb. 20, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center’s March through May outlook indicates chances are good for normal precipitation in early March for Nebraska and Kansas. However, that trend may change for Nebraska as spring arrives, as the odds begin to favor above normal precipitation, according to Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.
“This means the risk for wet conditions will be on the upswing for both April and May, which could impact the planting season,” Moritz said. “If above normal precipitation develops, the risk for localized flooding issues will be heightened well into spring.”
Nebraska State Climate Office Climatologist Al Dutcher, Lincoln, Nebraska, said that in addition to Nebraska, the northern Plains (Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota,) Central Corn Belt (northern Iowa and all of Minnesota), the entire Great Lakes, the Eastern Corn Belt, and the middle to lower Mississippi River Valley could also see excess precipitation this spring.
Dutcher said the 90-day outlook almost mirrors areas that have been impacted since the northern stream (jetstream) became prominent in early January. Previously, he explained, the southern stream was active, which pushed lows both east and northeastward from mid-November through early January.
“If past pattern changes ranging from 6-8 weeks in length continue, we’re due for a pattern change favoring more southern stream energy the next couple weeks,” Dutcher said. “However, the eastern portions of Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas are in a prime location to receive moisture from these systems as they get far enough eastward to tap Gulf of Mexico moisture and move it northward. If these systems primarily move eastward, a continuation of wet conditions would be expected across the southeast and at least the southern half of the Central and Eastern Corn Belt.
He cautioned that there’s still considerable uncertainty ahead — if the majority of these systems move northeast out of the southern stream, then very wet conditions will continue into at least April for much of the Central and Eastern Corn Belt.
Spring precipitation in Kansas is also indicated slightly higher than average for extreme North Central Kansas, Northeast Kansas and Eastern Kansas – eastward into all of Missouri and Iowa. The rest of Kansas has equal chances of having either normal, below normal or above normal precipitation.
“This pattern would be more favorable for fieldwork and calving than last year,” noted Mary Knapp, assistant state climatologist at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. “The temperature outlook from March to May is neutral across Kansas (and Nebraska) with equal chances of above or below normal temperatures forecast. However, this does not indicate how those temperatures may be distributed. A moderate start to the spring would allow for a gradual start to the growing season. That, in turn, would reduce vulnerability to any late frost event.”
The El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate pattern is neutral, meaning neither a La Nina nor El Nino, with a 50 percent chance of “neutral” lingering through the upcoming summer. Dutcher expects a La Nina to develop this fall. So, with no current strong or specific “oceanic driver,” the spring climate outlook tends to fall back on shorter term statistical or dynamic computer models, or ongoing trends.
Knapp — who worked in partnership with Chip Redmond, meteorologist and Weather Data Library network manager — said the trend for spring is usually dynamic.
“Historically, spring is a period of strong steering winds and jet stream across the central U.S., resulting in conditions that are more active,” Knapp said. “Frontal passages become more common and are usually warmer/wetter. The pattern becomes more reliant on tropical conditions elsewhere and the location of any ridges of high pressure to our west.”
She said early spring often provides a southwesterly trajectory across the state into Kansas with strong storm systems.
“The growing drought with the below average snowpack in the Southwest would mean this flow provides drier/warmer than normal conditions. This could also fuel drought further in the western portions of the state,” Knapp added.
For Iowa, equal chances of either above, below or near-average temperatures are indicated statewide. There’s a slightly elevated signal for wetter than average conditions across Iowa.
“Given the wet conditions from fall through winter, delayed planting issues continue to be a concern across the region,” said Justin Glisan, Ph.D., state climatologist in Des Moines, Iowa. “Initial March outlooks provide some good news, as elevated probabilities of unseasonable dryness are found across Iowa. A slight probability of colder than average (early spring) temperatures also covers the southern part of Iowa.”
Amy Hadachek can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.