AFIA announces new dates for 2021 PISC

The new year is here and with it comes bright possibilities for the American Feed Industry Association’s education and networking events. Given the ongoing public health emergency, the AFIA has made the decision to postpone its 2021 Purchasing & Ingredient Suppliers Conference until Aug. 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.
"We have decided to postpone PISC so that more of our members will be able to safely participate in person," said Veronica Rovelli, AFIA's senior director of meetings and events. "Please note that we made this decision in close consultation with our members and partners, who felt it would allow us to provide the quality experience they have come to expect while protecting the health and safety of our attendees and staff. Whether you will be joining us in sunny Orlando or participating virtually from your hometown, PISC is and will continue to be where business gets done!"
Registration will open in the spring with two attendee options – in-person and hybrid. If circumstances do not allow for travel, attendees can participate virtually in the educational and networking components of this event. If attendees plan on joining us in Orlando, the AFIA is thrilled to announce that the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress has earned a GBAC star facility accreditation and continues to have the commitment to care that the AFIA has experienced in the past. Learn more here about what the Hyatt is doing as a brand to prepare a safe environment for purchasing and ingredient suppliers to meet.
For more information, visit the PISC website at afia.org/pisc2021.