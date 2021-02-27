Agricultural safety conference shares life-saving research

The Journal of Agromedicine has dedicated an issue to the 2020 North American Agricultural Safety Summit, disseminating research results and intervention evaluations that make agricultural work places safer.
Although the coronavirus pandemic prevented an in-person Summit scheduled for March 2020, conference host organization Agricultural Safety and Health Council of America received a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and support from eight sponsoring organizations, to promote the Summit’s objectives in alternative ways.
Links to 41 published abstracts summarizing poster presentations and lightning talks are posted at www.ashca.com, under the “Safety Summit” tab. The abstracts were peer-reviewed and accepted based on: a) the likelihood of generating dialogue and collaboration among researchers, program implementers and industry partners; and b) relevance to current and emerging priorities in production agriculture.
“This special issue of the Journal of Agromedicine helps reinforce the important partnership between academia and industry in moving agricultural health and safety forward,” said Barbara Lee, Ph.D., Journal of Agromedicine senior associate editor, an ASHCA board member and director of the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety.
The Journal of Agromedicine is the highest-rated journal in the field of agricultural health and safety. It is edited by the National Farm Medicine Center, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and published by Taylor and Francis Group.
2021 Summit: The North American Agricultural Safety Summit 2021, is to be presented online March 22-24. For more information on the 2021 Summit, or to register for the conference, visit the ASHCA website at www.ashca.org.
Journal of Agromedicine publishes special issue with CDC grant assistance