Champions named in the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress Junior Limousin Show

Members of the North American Limousin Junior Association paraded their Limousin and Lim-Flex entries in the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress junior show. The show was held Jan. 5 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Judge Doug Satree, Montague, Texas, evaluated the 22 Limousin and 86 Lim-Flex animals.
In the Limousin heifer show, grand champion Limousin female was TASF Guardian Angel 300G exhibited by Morgan Wise, Topeka, Kansas. She is a purebred female born Feb. 21, 2019, and sired by TASF Crown Royal 960C ET.
The reserve champion Limousin female was exhibited by Cole Sullivan, Groveton, Texas. ROMN Go Go Dancer 10G is a purebred female born on March 18, 2019, and sired by TASF Crown Royal 960C ET.
Continuing her winning ways was Ratliff Gabby 901G, adding the Cattlemen’s Congress junior show grand champion Lim-Flex female to her impressive resume. Exhibited by McKenna Richardson, Eureka, Kansas, is a Jan. 9, 2019, daughter of Silveiras Style 9303 and is a 50% Lim-Flex female.
The reserve champion Lim-Flex female was exhibited by Bailey Tomson, Westport, Indiana. JSZC TSSC Larissa 49G ET is a 50% Lim-Flex heifer born April 9, 2019, and sired by Silveiras Style 9303.
