Empowering faith leaders to help persons with Substance Use Disorder

The Office of National Drug Control Policy has organized a series of four workshops for rural faith leaders to come together to discuss, learn and share information and resources to help individuals with substance use disorder. Each workshop will have a specific focus to assist all houses of worship to position themselves to be both first responders and communities of hope and support for people and families struggling with addiction.
The main objectives of the workshop series include:
Increasing faith leaders’ understanding of substance use disorder and how to connect faith to prevention, treatment, and recovery.
Building capacity of faith leaders to take action by providing information to prepare and ready leaders and their congregants to provide the support needed to assist individuals with substance use disorder.
Helping faith leaders to find their lane and empower faith communities to put initiatives in place to help in the area(s) where they can make the most difference.
Future workshops in this series
Workshop 4: Supporting Recovery and Connecting Faith to Recovery
Date: Tentatively scheduled for April 2021