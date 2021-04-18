 Skip to main content
Grassley: Latest COVID relief bill's help for ethanol up to the secretary’s discretion

The recent COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress contains funding that could be helpful for ethanol producers who have been hurt by the pandemic. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says while the authority is now there for that funding, it will be up to the Agriculture Secretary to decide to use it. Senator Grassley says he intends to lobby the Ag Secretary to provide help to ethanol plants.

