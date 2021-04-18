The recent COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress contains funding that could be helpful for ethanol producers who have been hurt by the pandemic. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says while the authority is now there for that funding, it will be up to the Agriculture Secretary to decide to use it. Senator Grassley says he intends to lobby the Ag Secretary to provide help to ethanol plants.
Grassley: Latest COVID relief bill's help for ethanol up to the secretary’s discretion
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 4 min to read
During record-breaking winter weather, a bald-face calf named Spuds was born to a Marysville, Kansas farm that also doubles as a memory care f…
Siri Nelson, CEO of Marshall Medical Center in Placerville, California, will serve as 2021 chair of the AHA Rural Health Services Council. Phi…
VA expands access to telehealth services during COVID-19 pandemic for older, rural and homeless Veterans
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced its Digital Divide Consult has helped more than 12,000 Veterans obtain internet access or a …
- Updated
The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s plant protection and weed control program is changing its approach to stopping the spread of the emeral…
These working papers are intended to stimulate discussion and critical comment within the FCC, as well as outside the agency, on issues that may affect communications policy. The analyses and conclusions set forth are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the view of the FCC, other Commission staff members, or any Commissioner. Given the preliminary character of some titles, it is advisable to check with the authors before quoting or referencing these working papers in other publications. All titles are available on the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/working-papers/.
The analyses and conclusions set forth in this paper are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the view of the FCC, other Commission staff members, or any Commissioner. The authors would like to thank Shane Greenstein, Wayne Leighton, Jonathan Levy, Catherine Matraves, James Prieger, Jeffrey Prince, Paroma Sanyal, Katja Seim, Glenn Woroch and numerous other colleagues for their helpful comments and suggestions.
- Updated
The Kansas Department of Agriculture is considering whether to amend language that previously required growers to throw out “hot” hemp with THC levels higher than 0.3%.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has made it a top priority to establish an agricultural carbon market.
Sorghum exports to China continue to flow with the Asian giant making purchases in the first half of January of 1.7 million bushels for the 20…
The Risk Management Agency announced it is extending crop insurance flexibilities for producers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denise Schwab says following a formula she calls ABC 60 should help ensure bulls are ready for breeding season.