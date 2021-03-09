Holstein Association USA announces Barry Cavitt as National Sales Manager

Holstein Association USA is pleased to announce the promotion of Barry Cavitt to National Sales Manager. Cavitt is an experienced leader, communicator, motivator and collaborator equipped to foster an accountable, effective and dynamic sales team. He succeeds Steve Peterson, who retired after 36 years of dedicated service to Holstein Association USA.
“I am very excited about and greatly appreciate this new opportunity and look forward to leading, assisting, and cultivating Holstein Association USA’s national sales team through strategic planning to make a positive and significant impact on dairy producers and the Association,” Cavitt said.
Cavitt has been with Holstein Association USA since 2016, previously serving as a Regional Sales Representative for members in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He enjoys going out on farms and working with producers to evaluate the needs of their diverse operations and discuss how Holstein Association USA’s products and services can help make their farms more profitable and efficient. As National Sales Manager, he is eager to travel the country to meet and work with producers and their respective regional sales representative.
“Building relationships and a positive rapport with producers is not only key to effectiveness in providing products and services but also something I truly enjoy,” Cavitt says. “I especially appreciate taking walks through producers’ barns with them as they tell me about their cows, breeding program, nutrition programs and operations and have found it provides opportunities for me to evaluate how I can provide better assistance to them.”
Cavitt’s passion for the dairy industry stemmed from spending time on his grandparent’s dairy farm as a youth and continued as he raised, showed and judged dairy cattle with his FFA chapter. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural science from Tarleton State University and started as a Vocational Agricultural Science Teacher in Texas before advancing to vice principal, principal and school superintendent roles.
Next, Cavitt went on to serve as the Collegiate Dairy Judging Coach and adjunct instructor at Tarleton State University for five years where he developed curriculum and taught dairy cattle evaluation courses. His teams successfully competed at national and intercollegiate competitions across the United States. Cavitt began his new position on Jan. 4.